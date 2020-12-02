The “Infection Surveillance Solutions Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Infection Surveillance Solutions market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Infection Surveillance Solutions market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The demand for infection surveillance has been on the rise as the need to curb hospital-acquired infections and other epidemics is intensifying. Infection surveillance solutions are designed to continuously monitor and interpret data related to health in order to ensure accurate implementation of preventive measures. The major factors contributing to the growth of this market include an increase in the incidence of HAIs, growth in the number of surgeries coupled with government protocols for the prevention of HAIs are creating a huge market opportunity for infection surveillance solutions market.

Infection Surveillance Solutions market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Infection Surveillance Solutions market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Initiative to Curb Health Care-Associated Infection to Drive the Market Growth

– The healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) are infections that patients get while receiving treatment for medical or surgical conditions, and many HAIs are preventable. Common types of HAIs include catheter-associated urinary tract infections, surgical site infections, pneumonia, influenza, etc.

– Therefore, hospitals and other healthcare centers are turning to software analytical tools for solutions. Infection surveillance analytics help organize and interpret health data by investigating the various parameters, and incorporation those for the implementation and estimation of public health practice to control the frequency of associated healthcare infections.

– Such extent of usability of the solutions and enabling the next level of the healthcare ecosystem is expected to remain a significant driver to prompt the governments to adopt such solutions. Moreover, the National Action Plan to Prevent Health Care-Associated Infections was released by the United States to eliminate the HAIs. It includes a chapter on increasing influenza and pneumonia. coverage of health care personnel. Additionally, organizations like NIH is increasing its funding to curb the common HAIs such as influenza and pneumonia. Thus, to support this initiative infection surveillance solutions will be very useful.

– Therefore, the above factors are providing the impetus to the vendors in the market to extend the reach in the new market.

North America to Dominate the Market

– North America is one of the largest markets for medical technology research industries, globally. The huge market in the region is mainly due to growing R&D activities in the medical sciences. Particularly in the United States of America Health and Human Services (HHS), which is governed by the cabinet-level department of the US federal government is very liberal in funding and maintaining the technological research in medical sciences.

– Studies also stated that in the US, 1 out of every 25 hospitalized patients suffers from HAI. As many of these infections occur in the intensive care unit (ICU), hospitals are facing struggles in reducing the infection rate. Due to these issues, the US Department of Health and Human Services made it a priority and made it as a national reduction of HAIs with the objective of building a safer, more inexpensive healthcare system, for all Americans.

– Moreover, in the US, increasing healthcare costs are prompting the individual hospitals to move, or merge with independent healthcare groups to form larger healthcare systems that can broaden their service reach, leverage economies of scale and also can withstand rising regulatory pressures from the recent government.

– These dynamics are influencing the growth of the technological advances in the hospital, which in turn, boost the infection surveillance solutions market.

Detailed TOC of Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Stringent Government Policies for Preventing Hospital Associated Infections

4.3.2 Rise in the Number of Surgeries

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Reluctance Among Medical Professionals to Adopt Advanced Healthcare Tools

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT & INDUSTRY POLICY

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Offering

6.1.1 Software

6.1.1.1 On-Premise

6.1.1.2 Cloud

6.1.2 Service

6.1.2.1 Maintenance and Support

6.1.2.2 Consultation and Training

6.1.2.3 Implementation Service

6.2 By End User

6.2.1 Hospitals

6.2.2 Long-term Care Facilities

6.2.3 Other End Users

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Cerner Corporation

7.1.2 Epic Systems Corporation

7.1.3 VigiLanz Corporation

7.1.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.1.5 Premier Inc.

7.1.6 DEB Group Ltd

7.1.7 RL Solutions

7.1.8 Baxter International Inc. (ICNet International)

7.1.9 Gojo Industries Inc.

7.1.10 IBM Corporation (Truven Health Analytics)

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

