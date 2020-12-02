The “Managed Information Services Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Managed Information Services market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Managed Information Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The organizations nowadays are outsourcing IT infrastructure and need to third-party service providers. These providers are offering various functions such as data recovery, network security, and authentication, which provides high-quality services. Telecom Service Providers are making use of their existing scale and IT savviness to shift beyond data services and voice to selling managed offerings

Managed Information Services market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Managed Information Services market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Data Backup and Recovery to Dominate the Market

– Current enterprise data storage is built around three major challenges: storing massive amounts of data, protecting massive amounts of data, and managing massive amounts of data for value and retention.

– Enterprise Data Storage 2018 Report estimates that data storage needs is going to skyrocket in coming years. Loss of data is one of the unacceptable activities by any organization owing to the storage of vital information associated with customers, payment method, and address.

– In addition, recovery of any lost data is crucial to the company. This gives rise to the services such as data backup and recovery, which manage the data in the most efficient way.

– According to Data Storage Trends 2018 survey, the biggest challenge involved with company’s current storage infrastructure is aging gear at 18% followed closely by lack of storage capacity at 17%, and high costs of operation and security/compliance issues at 13%.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is in the middle of a transformation powered by cloud technologies. The increasing proliferation of smartphones and tablets are causing major companies to establish their cloud data center in Asia-Pacific.

– In India through fintech initiatives like Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar, and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the Government of India is working towards digitizing payment systems and increasing financial inclusion. This is causing the government to outsource IT infrastructure.

– Asia is a major player in the changing retail landscape due to rise in e-commerce startups. To retain the data authenticity generated by retail industry (for instance, customer shopping data for personalization), move towards managed information services is of utmost importance.

Detailed TOC of Managed Information Services Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Limited IT Budget of SMEs Leads to Outsourcing of IT Infrastructure

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Function

5.1.1 Data Backup and Recovery

5.1.2 Network Monitoring and Security

5.1.3 Human Resource

5.1.4 System Management

5.2 By Deployment Mode

5.2.1 On-Premise

5.2.2 Cloud

5.3 By End-user Vertical

5.3.1 Telecommunication and IT

5.3.2 BFSI

5.3.3 Retail

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Fujitsu Ltd.

6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.3 IBM Corporation

6.1.4 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

6.1.7 Nokia Solutions and Networks

6.1.8 Accenture PLC

6.1.9 Rackspace Inc.

6.1.10 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

6.1.11 Wipro Ltd.

6.1.12 Deutsche Telekom AG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

