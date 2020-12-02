The “Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

A bulk acoustic wave is an acoustic wave that travels through piezoelectric materials; a material which produces electric currents. The increasing market activities in the BAW devices, the applications of BAW sensors are growing in the defense, industrial, and commercial wireless application. Different types of substrates have been used for BAW sensors with the demand more driven by economics and fabrication constraints.

Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Telecommunications Industry has the Fastest Growth Rate

– BAW sensors are now snowballing in the market, migrating from defense and industrial markets to consumer wireless applications. These BAW sensors are fabricated for use below 500 MHz, the economic range or the sensors is above 1.5 GHz. Above 1.9 GHz.

– BAW sensors become competitive against surface acoustic wave sensors. The increasing usage of internet compatible devices like smartphones, tablets, and other electronic communication devices is growing the integration of BAW sensors.

– The highest penetration of BAW sensors has been witnessed in the telecommunication sector. The cost has been reduced to be competitive with existing technologies, therefore there is high data traffic per month globally which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Dominant in the Market

– Asia-Pacific region has the highest number of mobile subscriptions in the world. The number of subscriptions is around 4.2 billion which accounts for close to 53% of the total number of subscriptions.

– In automobile applications, in the developed and developing economies, such as US, China, South Korea, Japan, and India, which are expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. North America followed the Asiaâ€“Pacific region due to the presence of various key players in this region.

– Europe and Latin America offer potential growth opportunities in BAW sensors market due to the increasing demand for advanced technologies from various verticals, thereby, will drive the market in the regions.

Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Emergence of 4G Technology for Smartphones

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Low Mass Sensitivity in Terms of Frequency

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-user Industry

5.1.1 Automotive

5.1.2 Aerospace & Defence

5.1.3 Consumer Electronics

5.1.4 Healthcare

5.1.5 Industrial

5.1.6 Telecommunications

5.1.7 Other End-user Industries

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Panasonic Corp.

6.1.2 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

6.1.3 TDK Epcos – TDK Corporation

6.1.4 CTS Corporation

6.1.5 Teledyne Microwave Solutions

6.1.6 CeramTec

6.1.7 Raltron Electronics Corporation

6.1.8 API Technologies Corp.

6.1.9 Qorvo

6.1.10 Taiyo Yuden

6.1.11 Broadcom Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

