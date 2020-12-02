The “Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The Middle East region is moving quickly to adopt transformative digital technologies, though the increasing penetration of the internet, adoption of IoT, and cloud, among others to enable the economic diversification. Thus, the region has witnessed a healthy adoption of cybersecurity solutions for these digital platforms to avoid an increasingly complex battery of threats.

The Middle East region is moving quickly to adopt transformative digital technologies, though the increasing penetration of the internet, adoption of IoT, and cloud, among others to enable the economic diversification. Thus, the region has witnessed a healthy adoption of cybersecurity solutions for these digital platforms to avoid an increasingly complex battery of threats.

Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI to Hold Major Share

– Banks in the region are responding to the consumer preferences of the digital era by stepping up their investment in digital innovations, focusing on enhancing their mobile banking security and user experience.

– For instance, Emirates NBD (ENBD), one of the leading banks in the region has committed AED 1 billion for digital transformation. Further, banks, such as Mashreq and Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) too have been early adopters of digital transformation.

– The demand for cyber security is expected to grow in the African region owing to the growth in non cash volume growth fueled by a growing population aged 15-24, which will drive new mobile money and digital payment schemes, with Kenya as emerging as a regional leader in implementation and uptake of mobile payment solutions, such as M-Pesa. Augmenting this trend, ABK Egypt with 39 branches, 85 ATMs across the country has employed Ciscos cybersecurity solution to stay at par with the countrys digital transformation.

Network Security to Hold the Largest Market Share

– The Middle Eastern society is an ambitious adopter of technology, online entertainment, digital media, and social media. Jordan, in particular, has developed as a regional tech start-up hub, due to an ICT focused education system, low start-up costs, and the business-friendly government. Its growing reputation is attracting international capital to tap into the region’s underserved growing online market.

– At present, many countries recognize the potential of applying ICT to improve both social and economic development. Kuwait, for instance, has taken steps to develop a digital economy, with the development of national-level policies for e-health and e-government. Saudi Arabia received recognition from the World Bank, acknowledging the country’s efforts in executing business reforms, such as electronic filing and new payment systems.

– Recognizing the potential of ICT in improving both economic and social development, Iran is taking steps to develop a digital economy. However, with the increase in attack frequency and size, there is a high demand for secure networks in order to cope with these kinds of attacks, and avoid facing constant network disruptions and downtime. Thus, various organizations in the region have adopted network security measures, in order to overcome any disturbances to their infrastructure.

