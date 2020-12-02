The “Saudi Arabia Beauty and Personal Care Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Saudi Arabia Beauty and Personal Care market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Saudi Arabia Beauty and Personal Care market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Saudi Arabia beauty and personal care market is segmented by Product type into skin care, hair care, oral care, fragrances, color cosmetics, and others such as lip care, hand care, foot care products which are distributed through specialist retailers, hypermarkets/supermarkets, online retailing, other points of sale. The study covers a thorough future insight and current scenario of the cosmetic market in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia Beauty and Personal Care market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Saudi Arabia Beauty and Personal Care market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Online Retail to Augment the Market Growth

Brands are directing consumers to go online for buying cosmetic products. The e-commerce industry has witnessed tremendous growth in the country, taking the lions chunk, with age groups around 18-50 continuously engaged in shopping and contributing to the growth. E-commerce has come a long way in a short period with more number of customers opting online mode for browsing and buying cosmetic purchases. The e-commerce domain has become an integral part of cosmetic products, with the increase of technology penetration among various age groups. Free returns and wide delivery options are focused by todays e-tailers, adding value to the e-commerce segment. E-commerce outlets continue to expand their product line with specifications of products and effective price comparison provided to the consumers.

Color Cosmetic Products Dominate the Cosmetics Market

The color cosmetics segment encompass products that are used to enhance and modify the appearance of a person. It comprises of makeup products for eyes, lips, cheeks, face and nails. The color cosmetic market is greatly influenced by innovation in packaging and design. The growth of retail and e-commerce is helping expand the market further in the country. The desire of consumers to explore new looks and companies producing more efficient and pleasant formulations are fueling innovations in the makeup segment. The market is also witnessing demand from middle-class consumers. Consequently, mid-range economical products are also being launched to cater to the middle-class segment. The sole desire to look attractive among consumers is the greatest driver for the color cosmetics market. In Saudi Arabia, there is an increased demand for neon color trends, â€˜Halal cosmetics, organic and herbal cosmetics, long-lasting and waterproof makeup, sun protecting makeup with SPF, nutrient and vitamin enhanced makeup.

Detailed TOC of Saudi Arabia Beauty and Personal Care Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Skin Care

5.1.2 Hair Care

5.1.3 Oral Care

5.1.4 Fragrances

5.1.5 Color Cosmetics

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Specialist Retailers

5.2.2 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

5.2.3 Online Retailing

5.2.4 Others

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Most Adopted Strategies

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Procter & Gamble

6.4.2 Beiersdorf AG

6.4.3 Avon Cosmetics

6.4.4 Unilever Plc

6.4.5 Estee Lauder Inc.

6.4.6 Oriflame Cosmetics SA

6.4.7 Revlon

6.4.8 Shiseido Company, Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

