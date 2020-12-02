The “Wireless Occupancy Sensors Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Wireless Occupancy Sensors market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Wireless Occupancy Sensors market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Wireless occupancy sensors can be defined as a system that turns off and on the light automatically depending upon the vacancy. It also controls the temperature and ventilation systems. It helps in making life convenient and easier and also saves energy. Various sensors used are the infrared, ultrasonic, microwave. humidity, and temperature, other sensors.

Wireless Occupancy Sensors market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Wireless Occupancy Sensors market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Smart City Initiatives to Stimulate the Growth of Wireless Occupancy Sensor Market

– The trend of urbanization is growing worldwide, and according to the United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, 60% of the population will be living in cities by 2050. With more population shifting to urban areas, cities across the globe will be in trend to develop the smart city, which will enhance the growth of the market.

– A smart city can create an efficient and smart services delivery platform for public and municipal workers by installing sensors in the city and to create platforms that allow the share of information and give it for proper use to the public, city managers, businesses and professionals. The platform can have a typical data warehouse where different sensor system stores its information.

– An intelligent parking system should be not only aware of the occupancy status of each parking space but also be able to guide the user to it.

– Traffic congestion caused by vehicles is an alarming problem at a global scale, and it has been growing exponentially, where wireless occupancy sensors like IoT sensors and ultrasonic sensors play a significant role with the help of edge computing, where traffic patterns will help in managing the traffic problem very efficiently.

– Santander, the Spanish city, is embedded with more than 12,000 sensors that measure everything from the amount of trash in containers to the number of parking spaces available, to the size of crowds. Los Angeles has implemented a smart traffic solution to control traffic flow. Road-surface sensors and closed-circuit television cameras send real-time updates about the traffic flow to a central traffic management platform

– A vision-based occupancy sensing system with real-time data capture and analysis offers significant advantages over PIR and video systems, which will help smart city development in growing the occupancy sensor market due to its computing model.

North America to Account for a Significant Market Share

– The demand in North America is mainly driven by a higher focus on innovations and advancements in occupancy sensors such as image processing occupancy sensor (IPOS), intelligent occupancy sensor (IOS), and microphonics.

– The largest industry of occupancy sensors is in residential and commercial buildings due to massive growth in the construction sector in this region. The technology has a significant role to play in this sector due to the cost-effective matrix and results in a longer life cycle of products and systems, along with more excellent reliability.

– The United States is leading the market due to development in various sectors, such as commercial and residential and increase in the rise of wireless network infrastructure is driving the growth in the home automation, which is helping in the growth of occupancy sensor market. Similarly, the growing demand for HVAC systems in the US region is anticipated to play a crucial role in this market.

Detailed TOC of Wireless Occupancy Sensors Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Green Energy

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 False Triggering of Switches

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

5.1 Wireless Occupancy Sensor Classification By Technology

5.1.1 Passive Infrared (Pir)

5.1.2 Ultrasonic

5.1.3 Dual Technology (Pir + Ultrasonic)

5.1.4 Other Technologies

5.2 Network Connectivity for Wireless Occupancy Sensor

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Application

6.1.1 Lighting Control

6.1.2 HVAC

6.1.3 Security Surveillance

6.2 By Building Type

6.2.1 Residential Buildings

6.2.2 Commercial Buildings

6.3 By End-user Industry

6.3.1 Industrial

6.3.2 Aerospace & Defence

6.3.3 Healthcare

6.3.4 Consumer Electronics

6.3.5 Other End-user Industries

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 United States

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 United Kingdom

6.4.2.2 France

6.4.2.3 Germany

6.4.2.4 Russia

6.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 Japan

6.4.3.3 India

6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.4.1 Brazil

6.4.4.2 Argentina

6.4.4.3 Maxico

6.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates

6.4.5.3 South Africa

6.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Legrand S.A

7.1.2 Schneider Electric

7.1.3 Acuity Brands, Inc.

7.1.4 Eaton Corporation PLC

7.1.5 Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

7.1.6 Johnson Controls, Inc.

7.1.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.1.8 Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

7.1.9 Honeywell International, Inc.

7.1.10 General Electric Company

7.1.11 Hubbell Incorporated

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

