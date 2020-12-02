The “Water Enhancer Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Water Enhancer market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Water Enhancer market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Global water enhancer market offers the product through pharmacy & health store, convenience store, hypermarket/supermarket, online channel, other points of sales. The study also covers the geographic analysis of the regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Water Enhancer market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Water Enhancer market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Supermarket/ Hypermarket Dominate the Retail Sector

The supermarket is the obvious local way for water enhancers and other basic food supplies. Supermarkets make up the largest single market for the sale of water enhancers. Supermarket and Hypermarkets, since they appeared, have played an important role in food and functional beverages distribution. The distribution model through this retail channel is widely accepted by both companies and consumers, due to the increasing consumer interaction with the premium shopping experiences in such retail formats. With an increasing number of consumers already rejecting carbonated soft drinks for health reasons, hypermarket and supermarket shelves have started to flood with healthy water enhancers.

North America Dominates the Global Market

The market for water enhancers has been increasing at a rapid pace as consumers are paying more attention to staying healthy. Consumers have been looking for convenient products to keep themselves hydrated and stay healthy in their regular chore life. People opt for mini-bottles of water drops, concentrated flavor enhancers that instantly transform plain water into a value-added drink, as these drops are claimed to contain health based ingredients. The shift in consumer preference for nutrient enabled functional drinks from Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD) increases the potential demand for water enhancers.

Detailed TOC of Water Enhancer Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Distribution Channel

5.1.1 Pharmacy & Health Store

5.1.2 Convenience Store

5.1.3 Hypermarket/Supermarket

5.1.4 Online Channel

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Spain

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Germany

5.2.2.5 Russia

5.2.2.6 Italy

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Reat of South America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa

5.2.5.2 UAE

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 PepsiCo Inc.

6.4.2 Nestle S.A.

6.4.3 The Coca-Cola Company

6.4.4 The Kraft Heinz Company

6.4.5 Jel Sert

6.4.6 SweetLeaf Stevia Sweetener

6.4.7 Nuun

6.4.8 Dyla LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

