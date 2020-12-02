The “North America Yogurt Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The North America Yogurt market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the North America Yogurt market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the North America Yogurt Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

North America yogurt market has been segmented by type, form, distribution channel, and geography. By type market has been segmented as spoonable yogurt and drinkable yogurt, wherein spoonable yogurt has been further segmented into set yogurt, greek yogurt, and frozen yogurt. By distribution channel, the market has been segmented as supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores, and other distribution channels. Other distribution channels include vending machines and drug stores.

North America Yogurt market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. North America Yogurt market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Frozen Yogurt Remains the Fastest Growing Segment

Increase in cases of obesity in North America, particularly in the U.S and increased awareness among individuals regarding weight management through yogurt consumption are factors expected to help the market grow. The increased health consciousness among consumers has encouraged them to opt for yogurt, as it has various health benefits such as improved digestion, enhanced immune function, and a reduced risk of several diseases, including obesity. Moreover, there are options for low-fat yogurt and reduced fat yogurt. A US Census Bureau statistic has shown that 37.05 million Americans consumed regular frozen yogurt in 2018, which is higher as compared to its low-fat and reduced-fat variants. According to Cargill, Inc., this strong demand in whole-milk and full-fat yogurt is prevalent as a result of more consumers understanding the benefits of fats in foods.

Innovation in Packaging Trends Driving the Market

Attractive packaging is said to be one of the driving factors for the market. Yogurt is widely available across retail shelves in North America and therefore, packaging plays a crucial role in its sales. In the United States, yogurt is available in packaging of cups, tubs, drinks, and tubes, among which, yogurt sold in cups were found to be the most sold category in 2017, followed by yogurt sold in tubes. This is majorly due to the increasing demand for ready-to-eat food and beverages. Busy lifestyles encourage the use of ready-to-eat on-the-go snacks, and thus cup yogurt is widely sold across the region.

North America Yogurt Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the North America Yogurt market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on North America Yogurt including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of North America Yogurt Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Spoonable Yogurt

5.1.2 Drinkable Yogurt

5.2 Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Specialty Stores

5.2.4 Online Stores

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Most Adopted Strategy

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 General Mills Inc.

6.4.2 Danone

6.4.3 Chobani, LLC.

6.4.4 Schreiber Foods

6.4.5 FAGE USA Dairy Industry, Inc.

6.4.6 Johanna Foods, Inc.

6.4.7 Stonyfield Farm, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

