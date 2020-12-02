The “Automotive Engine Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Automotive Engine market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Automotive Engine market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Sales of Electric Vehicles Hindering the Growth of the Market

The electric vehicle market has been witnessing healthy growth in the recent years, with about 1.9 million units of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in use in 2017, compared to 109 thousand units of BEVs in 2012.

– This spike in sales has been the result of an increase in regulatory norms, by various organizations and governments, to control emission levels and to propagate zero-emission vehicles.

As a result of the aforementioned reasons, automakers have been continually working and focusing to increase their expenditure on the R&D of electric vehicles, which, in turn, is aiding the OEMs to market electric vehicles as the future.

– This strategy had a strong impact on people, as there was a considerable change in the purchase pattern from conventional IC engine vehicles to electric vehicles.

– The change has not decreased the sales of IC engine vehicles, but rather created a promising market for electric vehicles in the present as well as in the forecast period.

Governments across the world have initiated various schemes and initiatives, which encourage a buyer to choose electric vehicles over conventional vehicles.

– For instance, the California ZEV program, which aims at bringing 1.5 million electric vehicles on the road by 2025, is one such initiative that promotes the purchase of electric vehicles.

– Additionally, countries, such as India, China, United Kingdom, Korea, France, Germany, Norway, Netherlands, etc., have numerous incentives for people willing to buy an electric vehicle.

Additionally, retail stores are also working in close partnerships with the OEMs to increase the number of charging stations to help the customers and reduce their efforts.

– For instance, in April 2018, Walmart announced that it will work with Volkswagen subsidiary and Electrify America, to install fast electric vehicle chargers at 100 locations across 34 states, by the summer of 2019.

Asia-Pacific – Leading the Engine Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global automotive engine market and held a significant share in 2018. Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market are – growing automotive production and sales in countries like India, China, and ASEAN Countries, and rising automotive components sector. However, the region, especially China, has been witnessing a rise in the sales and production of electric vehicles, which is hindering the growth of the automotive engine market. Additionally, in 2018, both India and China witnessed a decline in vehicle sales, owing to trade tensions and shaky consumer confidence, uneven monsoon, poor festive demand, and high fuel and insurance costs, which also hindered the market growth, as the production of vehicles slowed down.

In North America, the US dominated the market. The automotive industry is a significant contributor to the country’s GDP. The country has been witnessing a surge in the sales of vehicles, primarily SUVs and crossover utility vehicles; low gas prices, a stronger economy, and improvements in the design of SUVs and trucks were the primary reasons for the increased sales. This, in turn, aided in increased production of vehicles.

The automotive engine market is growing in the country as vehicle sales in the country is growing. Along with that, the OEMs are also making a significant investment in R&D projects and launching new engine technologies in the country. For instance;

– In January 2018, the state of Alabama announced that collectively Alabamas auto workers built nearly 1.6 million engines in 2018 for Hyundai, Honda, Toyota, and Navistar. Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama produced 597,313 engines in 2018, Honda produced 356,439, Toyota produced 629,386 engines in 2018.

– On 19th January 2019, General Motors announced that they will be investing USD 22 million at its Spring Hill, Tennessee, manufacturing complex to build 6.2-liter V8 engines with GMs advanced Dynamic Fuel Management (DFM) technology. DFM, as the industrys first cylinder deactivation technology, enables the engines to operate in 17 different cylinder patterns to optimize performance, enabling only the cylinders needed to deliver the intended power.

The automotive engine market is likely to see a drop in the production and sales statistics over the forecast period as the consumers incline more toward green vehicles. The Environmental Protection Agency of the United States will be providing total funding of USD 40 million to the projects, with aims to reduce emissions from the nations existing fleet of older diesel engines.

