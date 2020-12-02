Wed. Dec 2nd, 2020

Canaan Mountain Herald

Global Microfluidics Market Dynamics Analysis 2020-2027||F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Fluidigm Corporation, Dolomite Microfluidics, QIAGEN, Abbott Laboartories, bioMérieux, Microfluidic ChipShop, Elveflow

Dec 2, 2020 ,

Data bridge market research’s following report shows the CAGR values for the notable years 2018 and the base year 2019.This geological constituents of this report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. The SWOT investigation shows an exhaustive diagram of the key market players who are coordinating acquisitions and consolidations, new item dispatch, joint endeavors, innovative work, and commonplace augmentation. Variables that significantly add to the upgrade of the Microfluidics market are the information on market definition, orders, applications, and market trends.The forecast period 2020-2027 is relied upon to be extraordinary for the Microfluidics market, particularly for the healthcare business. The business, import, export, income and CAGR values have additionally considered a to be negligible change as the quantity of start to finish clients is expanding generally.

Microfluidics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players operating in the microfluidics market report are Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Fluidigm Corporation, Dolomite Microfluidics, QIAGEN, Abbott Laboartories, bioMérieux, Microfluidic ChipShop, Elveflow, Cellix, and Micronit Microtechnologies. among other domestic and global players.

Market Segmentation: Global Microfluidics Market

By Components

(Microfluidic Chips, Micropumps, Microneedles, Others),

By material

(Polymer, Glass, Silicon, Other),

By Sector

(Industrial, Healthcare),

By End User

(Hospitals, Industrial R&D, Research Laboratories and Academia),

By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Points: 

  • PerkinElmer Inc. is going to dominate the global microfluidics market followed by Dolomite Microfluidics and Microfluidics. Some other players include Abbott, Abaxis, Illumina Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Agilent, AVIVA Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid, RainDance Technologies, Inc., HP Inc., Fluxion Bioscience, Akonni Biosystems, Inc.
  • The microfluidic chips segment is dominating the global microfluidics market with the market share 56.0%.
  • The healthcare segment is dominating the global microfluidics market with 66.5% market share, growing at the highest CAGR 19.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Microfluidics Market Country Level Analysis

Microfluidics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type of component type, material, application, sector and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the microfluidics market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America province governs the microfluidics industry owing to local presence of many key market players, introduction of advanced technologies and increased demand for POC diagnostics while Asia-Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to expand at the most leading germination pace in the estimated duration of 2020 to 2027 due to the affordable labour, increased focus on curbing the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased healthcare infrastructure, increased availability of funding for research along with favourable regulatory policies, and growth in healthcare and biotechnology industries.

Key Pointers Covered in the Microfluidics Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

  • Market Size
  • Market New Sales Volumes
  • Market Replacement Sales Volumes
  • Installed Base
  • Market By Brands
  • Market Procedure Volumes
  • Market Product Price Analysis
  • Market Healthcare Outcomes
  • Market Cost of Care Analysis
  • Regulatory Framework and Changes
  • Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
  • Market Shares in Different Regions
  • Recent Developments for Market Competitors
  • Market Upcoming Applications
  • Market Innovators Study

Report Insights

  1. Strategic recommendations in key business sections in light of the market estimations.
  2. Market share and size of all the foremost industry players
  3. Strategic proposals for the new participants
  4. Market estimates of all the key segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets throughout the forecast period
  5. The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

