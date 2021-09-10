In recent years, the adhesives and paints & coatings industry has witnessed robust growth. Increased use of rosin resins in the manufacturing of these products has augmented the global demand for the product. Demand growth in these industries coupled with innovations in production techniques is paving the way for healthy growth of the global rosin resins market over the next decade.

As per PMR analysis, the global rosin resins market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2020–2030.

Get Sample Copy Of This [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/21973

Key Takeaways from Rosin Resins Market Study

The global adhesives and sealants market is witnessing vigorous growth from the past few years, driven by disposables and PSA. This growth is estimated to persist over the coming years. Demand for rosin resins squarely grows with the growth of the adhesives and sealants industry.

The paper industry has shown significant growth across the world, resulting in increased demand for rosin resins.

With increasing awareness toward personal grooming, cosmetics & personal care products are being widely used, subsequently expected to propel the demand for rosin resins over the forecast period.

The application of rosin resins is substantially increasing in printing inks, owing to improved solubility, color stability, and less UV absorption, which is expected to positively influence the growth of the rosin resins market.

Modified rosin resins have improved oxidative stability and color stability, and hence, have wide ranging applications in various end-use sectors.

Although the extraction of wood rosin requires longer time, it is gaining traction in the market. As a result, the wood resin segment is anticipated to progress at a prominent CAGR over the forecast period.

China is one of the countries with the fastest growth of pine chemicals, worldwide, with production and demand continuously increasing. Rosin resin manufacturers in China possess very high export potential, and are actively focused for expanding their overseas markets.

Due to COVID-19-related restrictions across the world, demand for rosin resins from end-use industries has plummeted. As the pandemic comes under control and restrictions are eased, the market will gradually get back to normal.

Request For [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/21973

“Increasing demand for bio-based materials from various industries, wide application range of rosin resins, and their distinctive properties are anticipated to augment demand growth. Competition in the global rosin resins market is anticipated to intensify with manufacturers focusing on the development of innovative production techniques that are more economical and viable,” says a PMR analyst.

Market Landscape Continues to Remain Moderately Fragmented

The global rosin resins market is moderately fragmented at regional and domestic levels. Tier-1 players account for more than one-fourth of the total market share. Some of the leading players included in the report are Eastman Chemical Company, Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd., Lawter Inc., and Forestar Chemical Co., Ltd., among others. Key market participants are focused on capturing lucrative growth opportunities through collaborations with end-use customers and are continuing to meet targets through sustained operational excellence.

Rosin Resins Market: Conclusion

The global rosin resins market is occupied by a number of manufacturers. Manufacturers are increasing production in their existing production units. Moreover, they are strengthening their global supply systems to meet robust demand. Over the coming years, demand for rosin resins is expected to ascend for their use in adhesives, road marking paints, and other applications. East Asia holds a major portion of the global rosin resins market share. Also, increasing imports from developed countries from North America and Europe are further anticipated to catalyze the growth of the rosin resins market.

You Can Checkout This Complete [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/21973

Want to Know More?

Persistence Market Research has published a market research report on the rosin resins market that contains global industry analysis of 2015–2019 and forecasts for 2020–2030. The report provides insightful analysis of the rosin resins market through different segments, namely, source, type, application, and region. The rosin resins market report also provides supply and demand trends, an import-export scenario, and a comprehensive list of suppliers and distributors in the market, along with a detailed overview of the value chain.

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s

Chemicals and Nanomaterials Industry

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Merin John

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com