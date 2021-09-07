The report titled “Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Database Management Systems (DBMS) market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Database Management Systems (DBMS) industry. Growth of the overall Database Management Systems (DBMS) market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Database Management Systems (DBMS) industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Database Management Systems (DBMS) market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include BMC Software

Oracle

IBM

CA Technologies

Couchbase Server

Enterprise DB Software Solution

Embarcadero Technologies

MongoDB

HP

InterSystems

MetaMatrix

Microsoft

Neo Technology

SAP

SAS Institute

Pitney Bowes

Bradmark Technologies

TIBCO

Vision Solutions

VoltDB. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Database Management Systems (DBMS) market is segmented into Database Application Builder

Database Encryption

Backup

Recovery

Data Scaling

Replication Based on Application Database Management Systems (DBMS) market is segmented into Banking & Financial

Government

Hospitality

Healthcareand Life Sciences

Education

Media & Entertainment

Professional Service