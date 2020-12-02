Wed. Dec 2nd, 2020

COVID-19 Update: Global Consumer Banking Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Allied Irish Bank (UK), Aldermore Bank, Bank Of Ireland UK, Close Brothers, The Co-Operative Bank, etc. | InForGrowth

Dec 2, 2020

The report titled Consumer Banking Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Consumer Banking market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Consumer Banking industry. Growth of the overall Consumer Banking market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Consumer Banking Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Consumer Banking industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Consumer Banking market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include 

  • Allied Irish Bank (UK)
  • Aldermore Bank
  • Bank Of Ireland UK
  • Close Brothers
  • The Co-Operative Bank
  • Cybg (Clydesdale And Yorkshire Banks)
  • First Direct
  • Handelsbanken
  • Masthaven Bank
  • Metro Bank
  • Onesavings Bank
  • Paragon Bank
  • Secure Trust Bank
  • Shawbrook Bank
  • TSB
  • Virgin Money.

    Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

    Based on Product Type Consumer Banking market is segmented into

  • Traditional
  • Digital Led

    Based on Application Consumer Banking market is segmented into

  • Transactional Accounts
  • Savings Accounts
  • Debit Cards
  • Credit Cards
  • Loans
  • Others

    Regional Coverage of the Consumer Banking Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Industrial Analysis of Consumer Banking Market:

    Consumer

    Key Questions answered in the Report:

    1. What is the size of the overall Consumer Banking market and its segments?
    2. What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?
    3. What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Consumer Banking market and how they are expected to impact the market?
    4. What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Market?
    5. What is the Consumer Banking market size at the regional and country-level?
    6. Who are the key market players and their key competitors?
    7. Market value- chain and key trends impacting every node with reference to companies
    8. What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Consumer Banking market?
    9. How does a particular company rank against its competitors with respect to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness and market capitalization?
    10. How financially strong are the key players in Consumer Banking market (revenue and profit margin, market capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)?
    11. What are the recent trends in Consumer Banking market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)

