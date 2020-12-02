Half Shaft Constant Velocity Joints Market Report starts with giving a brief overview of product classification, product definition, industry chain structure, various applications of the Half Shaft Constant Velocity Joints market, leading manufacturers of the Half Shaft Constant Velocity Joints industry. It also delivers an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

This report studies the Half Shaft Constant Velocity Joints market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Half Shaft Constant Velocity Joints market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

GKN

NTN

Nexteer

Wanxiang

Hyundai WIA

Neapco

Guansheng

SKF

Seohan Group

IFA Rotorion

JTEKT

Xiangyang Automobile Bearing

AAM

Heri Automotive

Constant-velocity joints (CV joints) allow a drive shaft to transmit power through a variable angle, at constant rotational speed, without an appreciable increase in friction or play. The top three companies, GKN, NTN and Dana, have 40% of the market share. The global Half Shaft Constant Velocity Joints market is valued at 7073 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 7696.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Half Shaft Constant Velocity Joints in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Half Shaft Constant Velocity Joints Breakdown Data by Type:

Outboard Joints

Inboard Joints Half Shaft Constant Velocity Joints Breakdown Data by Application:

Passenger Vehicle