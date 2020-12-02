Terbufos Market Report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Terbufos market. Terbufos industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Terbufos industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, region. The Terbufos Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Global Terbufos market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

AMVAC Chemical

Coromandel

Terbufos is a chemical compound used in insecticides and nematicides. Terbufos is part of the chemical family of organophosphates. Two big players in the world AMVAC Chemical and Coromandel almost monopolized the global market of terbufos, the two companies accounting for 88% sales share of global market in 2018.

The global Terbufos market is valued at 86 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 104 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Terbufos in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Terbufos Breakdown Data by Type:

Purity: ≥85%

Purity: ≥88% Terbufos Breakdown Data by Application:

Corn

Beet

Cereal Sorghum