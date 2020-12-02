Cadusafos Market 2020 Research Report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology, Cadusafos Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturers and market shares for company. Cadusafos market report also provides comprehensive information on “Industry Production”, “Sales and Consumption Status” and ” market Prospects”

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Cadusafos market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Cadusafos market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

FMC

Jiangsu Haoyang Biotechnology

Cadusafos is an organic thiophosphate and an organothiophosphate insecticide. It has a role as an EC 3.1.1.7 (acetylcholinesterase) inhibitor, a nematicide and an agrochemical. It is a colorless to slightly yellow liquid, slightly soluble in water. North America is the major production market，which have 43% of production market share, and also the biggest consumption area in 2018. The global Cadusafos market is valued at 2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026. Cadusafos Breakdown Data by Type:

Granule

Emulsifiable Concentrate Cadusafos Breakdown Data by Application:

Fruits

Vegetables