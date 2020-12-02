HR Software Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global HR Software market for 2020-2025.

The “HR Software Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the HR Software industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Automatic Data Processing

Ceridian HCM

CorehrÂ

Employwise

International Business Machines

Oracle

PaychexÂ

Paycom Software

SAP

Sumtotal SystemsÂ

Ultimate Software Group

Workday. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Benefits and Claims Management

Payroll and Compensation Management

Personnel Management

Learning Management

Pension Management

Compliance Management

Succession Planning On the basis of the end users/applications,

Government

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Consumer Goods and Retail

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics