This report studies the Enterprise Media Gateways market. Enterprise media gateways are translation devices or services used to convert the digital media flow between telecom networks such as signaling system 7 (SS7) and public switched telephone network (PSTN). Multimedia communications are enabled by media gateways over various transport protocols such as Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) and Internet Protocol (IP) across next-generation networks. As the media gateway is used for different types of networks, one of its major functions is conversion between different coding and transmission techniques. Media gateways are used for the conversion of voice and multimedia data in various enterprise applications. Enterprises use media gateways to extend the life of applications such as legacy time-division multiplexing (TDM) and private branch exchange (PBX) to introduce IP-based technologies. Media gateways help preserve existing line equipment in the enterprise. The global enterprise media gateway market was valued at 2062.10 M USD in 2016 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.12% from 2016 to 2022, reaching a value of 2338.12 M USD in 2022.,.cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis

Enterprise Media Gateways competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Market competition by Top Countries manufacturers/ Key player Data Profiled:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems

Inc.

Avaya

Inc.

Ribbon Communications

Matrix Comsec

Grandstream Networks

Inc.

AudioCodes Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Dialogic Corporation

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

ADTRAN

Inc.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation

And More……

Market segmentation

Market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market Segment by Type covers:

Small-sized Enterprise

Medium-sized Enterprise

Large-sized Enterprise

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Government Sector

Media and Entertainment

Banking and Insurance

Other Applications

Scope of the Market Report:

This report focuses on the Enterprise Media Gateways in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

This report focuses on the Enterprise Media Gateways in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The report provides an in-depth knowledge of the Global Enterprise Media Gateways market scenario:

Market Overview

Market Analysis by Regions

Market Dynamics & Companies Profiles, Business Overview

Data Source

Research Findings and Conclusion

Market trends & developments

Company profiles of leading companies

Other Major Topics Covered in market research report are as follows:

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders included in Industry:

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers in Market

Manufacturing Expenses

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Size (Value and Volume) analysis of Industry

Conclusion of the Industry.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis

And another component ….

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information, growth rate of market in 2025 is also explained. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption tables and figures are also given.

