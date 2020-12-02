Vehicular communication systems are networks in which vehicles and roadside units are the communicating nodes, providing each other with information, such as safety warnings and traffic information. They can be effective in avoiding accidents and traffic congestion. Both types of nodes are dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) devices. DSRC works in 5.9 GHz band with bandwidth of 75 MHz and approximate range of 300 m. Vehicular communications is usually developed as a part of intelligent transportation systems (ITS)..cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.
BMW,,Ferrari,,Audi,,Suzuki,,Volkswagen,,Google X,,Telsa,,Honda Denso corporation,,Traffic Corp,,
Market segmentation
Increasing traffic efficiency with traffic congestion control which results in reduced transport time, fuel consumption and thus contributing to improving the environment is likely to positively impact the industry growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, impending clash with pedestrians or bicyclists carrying a smart phone could also be avoided, as constant signals between vehicles and smart phones warns the driver even if the roadway conditions impair driver vision. The forward and backwards collision detection system are key drivers for this V2V systems market which helps to prevent the accidents. The Blind spot informs the driver that vehicle is an adjacent side lane is located in driver's blind zone and alerts to the driver about the presence car or vehicle these are on-going technologies in V2V communication systems. The key restraint of the market is high initial cost, which is hampering the growth of V2V systems. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is expected to account for significant market share by 2025. Prominent factors in the region include the presence of the world's largest automotive manufacturing and consumer market in China, followed by substantial number of initiatives in Japan, Australia, and South Korea. North America will witness the highest penetration of the technology.The global Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems market is valued at 1650 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 2190 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2017 and 2023.The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems.Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
Regional analysis covers:
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
