OPGW is a dual functioning cable performing the duties of a ground wire and also providing a patch for the transmission of voice, video or data signals. The fibers are protected from environmental conditions (lightning, short circuit, loading) to ensure reliability and longevity. The cable is designed to be installed on transmission and distribution lines to carry voice, data and video communications, especially in lighting waveform monitoring system, an observation system for overhead test line, maintenance data information system, power line protection system, power line operation system, and unmanned substation monitoring.

Fujikura

ZTT

NKT Cables

Tongguang Cable

Shenzhen SDG

Furukawa

LS Cable

Jiangsu Hongtu

Taihan

Sichuan Huiyuan

Elsewedy Cables

Tratos

J-Power Systems

Market segmentation

Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Market Market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Market Market Segment by Type covers:

Central Tube Structure

Layer Stranding Structure

Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Market Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

110KV Level

220KV Level

500KV Level

Others

This industry is relative concentration. Key players in Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) market include Fujikura, ZTT, NKT Cables, Tongguang Cable, Shenzhen SDG, Furukawa, and LS Cable, etc. In 2015, major production accounts 51.87 % from China in the global Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) market and will increase stably. Europe is occupied 20.94 % market in Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) industry. Other major production is expected from emerging markets of Korea, contributed 9.03 percent. It is relatively mature about OPGW in Europe, United States and Japan etc. With several years of development, OPGW already tended to be mature in China, as well as implementation of the domestic policy, large-scale commercial application of OPGW will soon become a reality in the future in China. With 4G network deployment, emerging economies, such as Brazil, India and Argentine etc. will become the new power for development of the world economy in the future. With the rapid development of emerging economies, besides promoting economic growth of other countries in Asia, Latin American and African, the region above will quickly become important market of OPGW. The worldwide market for Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 690 million US$ in 2023, from 520 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Regional analysis covers: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

