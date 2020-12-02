This report studies the Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent market. Aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) fire extinguish is a fire extinguish whose base materials are hydrocarbon surfactants and fluorocarbon surfactants.,.cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

Competitive Landscape and Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Market Share Analysis

Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Market competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch.

Key player Data Profiled:

Tyco Fire Protection Products

Angus International

Amerex Corporation

Buckeye Fire Equipment

ICL Group

Suolong

DIC

Jiangya

Dr. Richard Sthamer

Langchao Fire Technology

Dafo Fomtec

Orchidee

Oil Technics

Profoam

Delta Fire

Gongan Industrial Development

Yunlong RRE Equipment

Liuli

Zibo HuAn Technology

NDC-Group

HD Fire Protect

SKFF Fire Fighting

K. V. Fire

Rijian Firefighting Equipment

Zhengzhou Yuheng Industry

And More……

Market segmentation

Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Market is split by Type and by Application.

Market Segment by Type covers:

1% AFFF

3% AFFF

6% AFFF

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Petrochemical and chemical plants

Offshore installations

Tank Farms

Military Facilities

Airport

Others

Scope of the Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Market Report:

This report focuses on the Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. At present, in the industrial developed countries the AFFF industry is generally at a more advanced level. Manufacturers of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent are mainly in America, Europe and China, Tyco is the leader of AFFF in global market, others famous manufacturers are Angus International, Amerex Corporation and Buckeye Fire Equipment. However, the high cost of the products and the environmental problems are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. In the future, the manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing technology innovation, brand establishment and customer training and service enhancement. The worldwide market for Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2023, from 120 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Market in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

