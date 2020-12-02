The Premium Market Insights Adds “Industrial Hemp in Food Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Hemp has been basically utilized as a source of fiber and oil. Hemp seeds are known as rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals. They are also an excellent source of fiber. Hemp seeds are the only edible seeds with gamma-linolenic acid (GLA). Whole hemp seeds are cold-pressed for oil or hulled to expose the seed meat. Hemp seeds & oil are used in other countries, including in Europe, Canada, and the United States of America, in a wide range of foods. Hemp seeds are a highly nutritious source of protein and are being increasingly used in packaged foods such as granola bars, pretzels, bread, and also in cereals. Hemp products are further being incorporated into automotive innovations with BMW currently experimenting with using hemp in biodegradable plastic for dashboards & fittings.

Top Key Players:-

Agropro Compass Group Management LLC Elixinol Hempco Inc HempFlax HemPoland HMI Group Liaoning Qiaopai Biotech Co., Ltd Manitoba Harvest Nutiva Inc

The industrial hemp in the food market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in the food industry, beverage industry, and others. Hemp Oil is well known for its Omega-3 benefits in that it owns a perfect balance of Omega-3 to Omega-6. It can be utilized in salad dressings, dips, as well as a topping for vegetables, rice, and potatoes. It is further considered as a great substitute for margarine, butter, or any other oil. Hemp protein is an excellent alternative to meat products for protein consumption. It has more protein percentage than any meat source and is considered cholesterol-free. It can be mixed into juice coupled with homemade smoothies or purchased as a ready-made shake mix. Owing to the numerous health benefits of hemp oil & seed along with nutritional factors, it is widely used in the food & beverage industries, and further influencing the studied market growth. However, climatic changes may hamper the cultivation of hemp plants, which may further hamper the growth of the industrial hemp in the food market. Also, various regulations on the production of the hemp plant and food regulations may further impact market growth. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the food processing industry and agriculture industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

The “Global Industrial Hemp in Food Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the industrial hemp in food market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, distribution channel, and geography. The global industrial hemp in food market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial hemp in food market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global industrial hemp in food market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the industrial hemp in food market is segmented into hemp seed oil, hemp flour, whole hemp seed, hulled hemp seed, and others. The industrial hemp in food market on the basis of the application is classified into food industry, beverage industry, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, global industrial hemp in food market is bifurcated into offline and online.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global industrial hemp in food market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The industrial hemp in food market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

