Human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) are essential components of breast milk. These act as prebiotics in the human body and help maintain gut health. They promote optimal health and help prevent certain diseases among not just infants but adults as well. Besides, these play a vital role in brain development and memory enhancement in humans.

Abbott Laboratories, BASF SE, Dextra Laboratories Ltd, DuPont, ELICITYL, Glycom A/S, Glycosyn LLC, Inbiose NV, Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH, ZuChem, Inc.

Growing concerns among consumers regarding gut health and the growing consumption of dietary supplements are expected to drive the growth. HMOs’ use in adult nutrition, such as functional foods and supplements, is increasing due to their benefits, such as improving gut microbiota and boosting the immune system. The addition of HMOs in functional food products and beverages promotes the growth of good bacteria and can also eliminate harmful bacteria such as salmonella and campylobacter. These factors are expected to drive the development of the market during the forecast period. However, Lack of technology for large-scale production, high R&D cost, and stringent government regulations are likely to restrain the HMO market growth.

The “Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the human milk oligosaccharides market with detailed market segmentation by type and application. The global human milk oligosaccharides market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading human milk oligosaccharides market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global human milk oligosaccharides market is segmented into type and application. By type, the human milk oligosaccharides market is classified into Acidic, Neutral. By application, the human milk oligosaccharides market is classified into Infant Formula, Dietary Supplements, Food Supplements, Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global human milk oligosaccharides market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The human milk oligosaccharides market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the human milk oligosaccharides market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the human milk oligosaccharides market in these regions.

The reports cover vital developments in the human milk oligosaccharides market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the human milk oligosaccharides market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for human milk oligosaccharides in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the human milk oligosaccharides market.

