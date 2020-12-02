The Premium Market Insights Adds “Smart Airport Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Global smart airport market will reach $34.75 billion by 2030, growing by 9.3% annually over 2020-2030 owing to growing investments in airport modernization and evolving disruptive technologies such as emerging 5G technology and digital connection.

Highlighted with 93 tables and 119 figures, this 216-page report “Global Smart Airport Market 2020-2030 by Technology, Application (Landside, Terminal Side, Airside), Airport Type (2.0, 3.0, 4.0), Airport Size, Operation, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a holistic research of the entire global smart airport market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Top Key Players:-

Amadeus IT Group SA, Ascent Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc, Daifuku Co., LTD., Honeywell International Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., LTD., IBM Corporation, Raytheon, Rockwell Collins Inc, Sabre Corporation, Siemens Ag, Sita, Smart Airport Systems (SAS), T – Systems, Thales Group, United Technologies Corporation

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart airport market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Application, Airport Type, Airport Size, Operation, and Region.

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Communication Systems

– Wireless Systems

– Near Field Communication, RFID & Bluetooth Systems

– Lpwan & Wlan Systems

Security System

Air & Ground Traffic Control

Passenger, Cargo & Baggage Ground Handling Control

Endpoint Devices

– Sensors as Endpoint Devices

– Tags as Endpoint Devices

– Displays as Endpoint Devices

– Cameras as Endpoint Devices

– Wearables as Endpoint Devices

Data Storage

– Cloud-based Data Storage

– On-Premise Data Storage

Other Technology Segments

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Landside Applications

– Smart Marketing

– Advanced Vehicle Parking

– Car Rental & Mass Transit

– Security

Terminal Side Applications

– Check-in Process

– Cargo & Baggage Handling

– Digital Video Surveillance & Management (DVM)

– Passenger Experience

– Building Operations

– Payment & Tokenization

– Staff & Crew Management

Airside Applications

– Air Traffic Management

– Aircraft Maintenance

– Aircraft Turnaround Management

– Ground Support Equipment Management

– Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS)

– E-Fence

– Noise Monitoring

– Resource Management

