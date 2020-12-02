“Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Cosmetic Surgery and Services market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14098972

Key Market Trends:

Botulinum Toxin Segment, by Non-surgical, is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth in Market

Botulinum toxin is a highly poisonous, naturally occurring substance, but has wide applications. The most common use of this toxin is in the treatment of painful muscle spasm and cosmetic treatment. Botox and Dysport are the commercial names of the botulinum toxin. In 1950, the researchers found that the minute use of this toxin helps in controlling the muscle movement. Gradually, they understood that this substance is also beneficial in cosmetic treatments.

According to the American Family Physician Journal, botulinum toxin injection for the treatment of facial wrinkles is the most frequently performed cosmetic procedure in the United States, and it is one of the most common entry procedures for clinicians seeking to incorporate aesthetic treatments into their practice. The US FDA has approved the use of botulinum toxin in the treatment of frown lines and crow’s feet.

With the rising applications of the substance, the segment is expected to experience fast growth across various regions of the world.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market Over the Forecast Period

North America dominates the cosmetic surgery and services market, owing to the rising number of people focusing on the external aesthetics and the improvements that are being done in cosmetic procedures. Currently, people in the are spending more money on cosmetics and are eager to adopt novel cosmetic treatments. Therefore, it is expected that the market will be dominated by this region.

Market Overview:

The cosmetic surgery and services market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are technological advancements in devices, growing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures, improved cosmetic treatment procedures, and growing awareness regarding cosmetic surgery.

The demand for cosmetic surgeries and minimally invasive procedures, such as botulinum toxin and facial filler injections, has increased dramatically over the past decade. It has been observed since the past few years that US citizens are spending more money on cosmetic surgeries. As per the data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, around 2.6 million procedures had been performed in the using soft tissue fillers in 2016, which was 2% higher than in 2015. The increase was attributed to the safe and effective minimally invasive procedure and lesser side-effects. The growing popularity of aesthetic treatment for facial enhancement is the key driver of this market. An overwhelming majority of patients felt that skin care was critical to improving the appearance of aging on the face. Owing to these aforementioned factors, along with technological advancements in devices and growing awareness regarding cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, and services market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Key Manufacturers Like

Allergen PLC

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Galderma SA

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Syneron

Zetiq Technologies Ltd

Cynosure Technologies