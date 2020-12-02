The report focuses on the favorable Global “Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market” and its expanding nature. The Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market players

Key Market Trends:

Oral Contraceptives is Estimated to have the Largest Share in the Segmentation by Drugs over the Forecast Period

Oral contraceptive pills are seen as the easiest method of contraception in the industry. They act by prohibiting implantation within the uterus if taken within 2-3 days of having unsafe sexual contact. The simplicity of their usage makes them an ideal contraceptive in the market. These are easily marketed across large regions by global companies and thus easily consumed by a large section of the population, globally. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period. The other forms of contraceptive drugs, such as topical and injectable contraceptives have also witnessed a strong market demand.

North America has been Reported with the Largest Share and Consistent Growth over the Forecast Period.

North America is expected to register a high growth, owing to the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, the high adoption rate of contraceptive drugs, and the rising number of government initiatives that help in increasing the overall market. A large section of the women population represents the reproductive age in the as well as Canada. With that, a significant size of the population is at risk of unintended pregnancy, as their partners do not use a contraceptive method, correctly and consistently. The awareness regarding these products is also high with considerable support being provided by several hospitals to control the patients affected by its misuse. Moreover, the distribution channel of several companies is well established across the and Canada, which overall drives the market and contributes to the largest share, over the forecast period.

Study objectives of Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market trends that influence the global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market

Detailed TOC of Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of the STDs

4.2.2 Increasing Rate of Unintended Pregnancies

4.2.3 Rise in Government Initiatives

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Devices and Treatment

4.3.2 Side Effects Associated with the Use of Contraceptive Drugs and Devices

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Products

5.1.1 By Drugs

5.1.1.1 Oral Contraceptives

5.1.1.2 Topical Contraceptives

5.1.1.3 Contraceptive Injectable

5.1.2 By Device

5.1.2.1 Condoms

5.1.2.2 Diaphragms

5.1.2.3 Cervical Caps

5.1.2.4 Sponges

5.1.2.5 Vaginal Rings

5.1.2.6 IUD

5.1.2.7 Other Devices

5.2 By Gender

5.2.1 Male

5.2.2 Female

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bayer AG

6.1.2 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.3 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.4 Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd

6.1.5 Agile Therapeutics

6.1.6 Allergan PLC

6.1.7 Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.8 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

6.1.9 Fuji Latex Co. Ltd

6.1.10 Johnson & Johnson Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

