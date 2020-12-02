The report focuses on the favorable Global “C-Arms market” and its expanding nature. The C-Arms market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

C-Arms market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the C-Arms market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the C-Arms market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

The Mini C-Arm Segment Represents Opportunity for Growth.

With an increasing focus on the portability of C-arms, there is a significant market opportunity for companies producing mini C-arms. Several mini c-arms are designed explicitly for extremity imaging and have a smaller footprint, along with increased mobility compared to the full-size c-arms. Currently available systems in the mini c-arm category vary significantly in size and cost depending upon the functionality offered for the procedures. Manufacturers are differentiating their products on the basis of mobility, the field of view, and by including alternate imaging technologies. For instance, OrthoScan Inc.’s FD Pulse is the world’s first mini C-Arm equipped with pulsed fluoroscopy.

The mini C-arms segment is expected to register several product launches during the forecast period, as companies are upgrading their product offerings at a fast pace by launching new products in this segment.

The is Expected to Retain its Dominant Market Share.

The has the largest installed base of C-arms in the world. This is mainly due to the high standards of healthcare infrastructure in the United States. Due to the strict regulatory oversight in the United States, all the C-arms are replaced as per the replacement schedule stipulated by the healthcare regulatory authorities, which ensures that the new sales of C-Arms in the are pretty consistent. The is currently the largest market in the world for C-arms and that can be credited to their huge installed base which ensures a large number of replacements each year. Furthermore, the high frequency of diagnostic examination, rising geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are also supplementing the C-arm market in the United States.

