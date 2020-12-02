Wed. Dec 2nd, 2020

Cardiovascular Devices Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Dec 2, 2020

Cardiovascular Devices

Cardiovascular Devices Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Cardiovascular Devices market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Cardiac Rhythm Management is Registering Significant Growth and ECG Dominated the Diagnostic And Monitoring Segment.

Increasing cardiovascular diseases, such as arrhythmias, stroke, and high blood pressure, are increasing the demand for cardiac rhythm management devices, including pacemakers and implantable defibrillators, globally. On the diagnostic and monitoring front, a new generation of portable and compact ECG is driving its greater adoption, especially in the home healthcare segment. Furthermore, the rising awareness and demand for minimally invasive surgeries are driving the demand for coronary stents.

The to Dominate the Market in Terms of Revenue

The dominates the cardiovascular devices market, owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular disease, the high adoption rate of minimally invasive procedures, the presence of reimbursements, rising geriatric population, and the high demand for continuous and home-based monitoring.

Market Overview:

  • The cardiovascular devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and the growing geriatric population are the most significant factors driving the growth of the cardiovascular devices market.
  • According to the American College of Cardiology, cardiovascular disease (CVD) accounted for 800,000 deaths in the in 2017 alone. Among Americans, an average of one person dies from cardiovascular disease, every 40 seconds. Coronary heart disease (CHD) accounts for the majority of CVD deaths, followed by stroke and heart failure. According to the an Heart Network, every year, cardiovascular disease (CVD) causes 3.9 million deaths in and over 1.8 million deaths in the an Union (EU). Furthermore, other factors, such as the rapid technological advances, increasing awareness of the population, and high preference for minimally invasive procedures are also supplementing the market growth.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Abbott Vascular
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Cordis Corporation
  • Edwards Life Science
  • GE Healthcare
  • Gore Medical
  • Medtronic
  • Numed
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Canon Medical Systems.

    Scope of the Report:

  • The cardiovascular devices market is segmented on the basis of device type and geography. On the basis of device type, the market is segmented into diagnostic and monitoring devices and therapeutic and surgical devices segments. Diagnostic and monitoring devices is further segmented into electrocardiogram (ECG), remote cardiac monitoring, and other diagnostic and monitoring devices. Similarly, therapeutic and surgical devices segment is subdivided into cardiac assist devices, cardiac rhythm management device, catheter, grafts, heart valves, stents, and other therapeutic and surgical devices.

    Cardiovascular Devices market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Cardiovascular Devices market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Cardiovascular Devices market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Cardiovascular Devices market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Cardiovascular Devices market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Cardiovascular Devices?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Cardiovascular Devices market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Cardiovascular Devices space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Cardiovascular Devices market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Cardiovascular Devices Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Cardiovascular Devices market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Cardiovascular Devices market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Cardiovascular Devices market trends that influence the global Cardiovascular Devices market

    Detailed TOC of Cardiovascular Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Rapid Technological Advances to Boost the Market Growth
    4.2.2 Increasing Awareness Among the Population
    4.2.3 Increased Preference of Minimally Invasive Procedures
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies
    4.3.2 High Cost of Instruments and Procedures
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Device Type
    5.1.1 Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
    5.1.1.1 Electrocardiogram (ECG)
    5.1.1.2 Remote Cardiac Monitoring
    5.1.1.3 Other Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
    5.1.2 Therapeutic and Surgical Devices
    5.1.2.1 Cardiac Assist Devices
    5.1.2.2 Cardiac Rhythm Management Device
    5.1.2.3 Catheter
    5.1.2.4 Grafts
    5.1.2.5 Heart Valves
    5.1.2.6 Stents
    5.1.2.7 Other Therapeutic and Surgical Devices
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.1.1 US
    5.2.1.2 Canada
    5.2.1.3 Mexico
    5.2.2
    5.2.2.1 Germany
    5.2.2.2 UK
    5.2.2.3 France
    5.2.2.4 Italy
    5.2.2.5 Spain
    5.2.2.6 Rest of
    5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.3.1 China
    5.2.3.2 Japan
    5.2.3.3 India
    5.2.3.4 Australia
    5.2.3.5 South Korea
    5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.2.4.1 GCC
    5.2.4.2 South Africa
    5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.2.5 South America
    5.2.5.1 Brazil
    5.2.5.2 Argentina
    5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Abbott Vascular
    6.1.2 Boston Scientific Corporation
    6.1.3 Cordis Corporation
    6.1.4 Edwards Life Science
    6.1.5 GE Healthcare
    6.1.6 Gore Medical
    6.1.7 Medtronic
    6.1.8 Numed
    6.1.9 Siemens Healthineers
    6.1.10 Canon Medical Systems

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

