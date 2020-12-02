Wed. Dec 2nd, 2020

Aptamers Industry 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Dec 2, 2020

Aptamers

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Aptamers market” and its expanding nature. The Aptamers market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The global aptamers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. Advancements in aptamer development technologies, increasing R&D expenditure, and the rising number of companies investing in this market are some of the key driving factors responsible for the growth of this market. Numerous advantages offered by these small molecules, in comparison to established antibodies, have also led to higher demand for these molecules across a diverse range of medical applications. They are chemically synthesized, which eliminates batch-to-batch variation and demands less time for development. Along with this, continuous advancement in technologies is expected to stimulate growth.
  • However, many aptamers have failed to meet the requisite safety and efficacy standards in clinical studies. Thus, companies have to terminate their clinical investigation during late-stage clinical studies. This factor is likely to affect the growth of this market negatively. In addition, other factors, such as low awareness about these technologies in middle- and low-income countries and inadequate regulatory structure, may hamper the overall growth.

    Key Manufacturers

  • AM Biotechnologies, LLC
  • Aptagen, LLC
  • Aptamer Sciences, Inc.
  • Aptamer Group
  • Aptus Biotech S.L.
  • Base Pair Biotechnologies, Inc.
  • NOXXON Pharma
  • SomaLogic Inc.
  • TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc.
  • Vivonics, Inc.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Aptamers market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Aptamers market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Aptamers market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Aptamers are short, single-stranded DNA or RNA (ssDNA or ssRNA) molecules, which can selectively bind to a specific target, including peptides, proteins, small molecules, carbohydrates, toxins, and even live cells. Aptamers assume various shapes, owing to their tendency to form helices or single-stranded loops. These molecules are extremely versatile and are used to bind targets with high specificity and selectivity.

    TOC of Aptamers Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Aptamers market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Key Market Trends:

    Diagnostics is expected to hold a Significant Market Share in the Application Type Segmentation

    Appropriate diagnosis is the most crucial factor for the treatment of diseases, especially the viral ones. Over the past few years, aptamer technology has observed a significant rise in its demand and usage all across the world. It has been used in a wide range of diagnostic as well as therapeutic applications; several strategies are currently being explored, in a definitive or conclusive way, using aptamers against virus proteins. From a diagnostic point of view, aptamers are presently being designed as a bio-recognition element in a variety of diagnostic systems in order to detect viral proteins, either in the blood (serum or plasma) or in the infected cells.

    North America dominates the Market and expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

    By geography, the aptamers market is segmented into North America, , Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America dominates the aptamers market due to rapid technological advancements and high investment and funding to support the development of aptamers. Asia-Pacific is also expected to propel the global aptamers market, owing to factors, such as increasing research & development activities and economic growth.

    Detailed TOC of Aptamers Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 High Advantage of Aptamers Compared to Antibodies
    4.2.2 Advancements in the Field of Aptamer Development Technologies
    4.2.3 Growing Investment by Major Companies
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Rising Number of Setbacks of Aptamer Therapeutics in Late Stage Clinical Studies
    4.3.2 Low Awareness Level and Incomplete Regulatory Policies
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Type
    5.1.1 Nucleic Acid
    5.1.2 Peptide
    5.2 Application
    5.2.1 Diagnostics
    5.2.2 Therapeutics
    5.2.3 Research and Development
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 US
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.2
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 UK
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Rest of
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 South Korea
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.4.1 GCC
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 South America
    5.3.5.1 Brazil
    5.3.5.2 Argentina
    5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 AM Biotechnologies, LLC
    6.1.2 Aptagen, LLC
    6.1.3 Aptamer Sciences, Inc.
    6.1.4 Aptamer Group
    6.1.5 Aptus Biotech S.L.
    6.1.6 Base Pair Biotechnologies, Inc.
    6.1.7 NOXXON Pharma
    6.1.8 SomaLogic Inc.
    6.1.9 TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc.
    6.1.10 Vivonics, Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

