“Healthcare Information Exchange Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Healthcare Information Exchange market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

The Decentralized/Federated Model is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

The decentralized/federated model segment holds the largest market share and is expected to retain its share during the forecast period. In a federated HIE, there is no master database. In this model, each healthcare provider is responsible for maintaining the records of their individual patients. In this model, the main function of HIE is to facilitate the providers in exchanging patient records among themselves, when the need arises. The salient distinction of a federated model is that there is no central database from which a previously compiled, the comprehensive medical record is stored and can be downloaded. The advantages, such as low conflicts related to data ownership and compartmentalization of data, which makes it less vulnerable to data thefts, along with lower implementation costs when compared to other models, are leading to its high adoption rates.

Market Overview:

The healthcare information exchange market was valued at USD 457.38 million in 2018 and is estimated to be valued at USD 775.56 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period. Factors driving the market growth include the increasing demand for electronic health records, government support via various programs and incentives, and reduction in healthcare cost and improved efficacy.

Health information exchange allows doctors, pharmacists, nurses, healthcare providers, and patients to access and securely share the patient’s medical information, electronically, thus improving the quality, safety, speed, and cost of patient care. Healthcare information exchange (HIE) is an important part of health information technology (HIT). According to the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, 41% of all hospitals were using electronically-exchanged health information in 2008. However, by 2015, more than eight in 10 acute care hospitals electronically exchanged laboratory results, MRI reports, and clinical summaries, or medication lists. Owing to the increase in government initiatives and high engagement of a private setup in HIE, the market is expected to witness exponential growth. Key Manufacturers Like

