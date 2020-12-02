“ Dental Devices Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Dental Devices market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244401

Key Market Trends:

The Crown and Bridge Sub-segment in the General and Diagnostic Equipment Segment is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate

The crown and bridge sub-segment in the general and diagnostic equipment segment of the UAE dental devices market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

A dental bridge is used to fill the gap created by one or more missing teeth. The crown or bridge is manufactured manually or with the help of CAD/CAM technology. Currently, CAD/CAM software is gaining popularity, owing to its accuracy in determining the dimensions of the crown or bridge. This software tool also speeds up the process and reduces the cost of treatment.

Owing to its significance and the adoption, there is a rise in the demand of crown and bridge in the , which is likely to contribute to the faster growth of the sub-segment in the future.

Market Overview:

The UAE dental devices market is expected to record a CAGR of approximately 6.62% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. Certain factors that are accelerating the growth of this market include increasing awareness on oral care, increasing incidences of dental diseases, and innovation in dental products in the .

Innovation in dental products has been an impactful factor that is shaping the UAE dental devices market positively.

In the past decade, the major focus in dentistry has been toward dental innovations to improve oral health through a combination of engineering, art, science, and technology. Computer Aided Design/Computer Aided Milling (CAD/CAM) is a technological innovation that has revolutionized dental care and patient experience.

A structurally damaged tooth, by decay or trauma, should be â€œcrownedâ€ or â€œcappedâ€, for it to function properly and avoid infections. A crown is a durable covering that is custom-made, usually in a dental laboratory, to fit over the entire tooth. CAD/CAM allows the manufacture of crowns immediately within the clinic or hospital. The machine makes it possible to fabricate laboratory-grade crowns and other dental restorations in minutes, whereas, the traditional crowns take two to three visits, with many weeks of waiting.

One of the most effective uses of CAD/CAM is the same-day porcelain crown, which eliminates several steps, including using a temporary plastic crown while the permanent crown is being made in the laboratory. Since people across the are more specific regarding appearance, there is an increasing demand for the dental corrections with the help of such novel methods, which in turn, is augmenting the growth of the dental devices market. Key Manufacturers Like

3M

Carestream Health

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Straumann Holding AG

Zimmer Biomet

Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

Geistlich Holding