Dental Devices Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2023

Dec 2, 2020

Dental Devices

Dental Devices Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Dental Devices market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

The Crown and Bridge Sub-segment in the General and Diagnostic Equipment Segment is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate

The crown and bridge sub-segment in the general and diagnostic equipment segment of the UAE dental devices market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

A dental bridge is used to fill the gap created by one or more missing teeth. The crown or bridge is manufactured manually or with the help of CAD/CAM technology. Currently, CAD/CAM software is gaining popularity, owing to its accuracy in determining the dimensions of the crown or bridge. This software tool also speeds up the process and reduces the cost of treatment.

Owing to its significance and the adoption, there is a rise in the demand of crown and bridge in the , which is likely to contribute to the faster growth of the sub-segment in the future.

Market Overview:

  • The UAE dental devices market is expected to record a CAGR of approximately 6.62% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. Certain factors that are accelerating the growth of this market include increasing awareness on oral care, increasing incidences of dental diseases, and innovation in dental products in the .
  • Innovation in dental products has been an impactful factor that is shaping the UAE dental devices market positively.
  • In the past decade, the major focus in dentistry has been toward dental innovations to improve oral health through a combination of engineering, art, science, and technology. Computer Aided Design/Computer Aided Milling (CAD/CAM) is a technological innovation that has revolutionized dental care and patient experience.
  • A structurally damaged tooth, by decay or trauma, should be â€œcrownedâ€ or â€œcappedâ€, for it to function properly and avoid infections. A crown is a durable covering that is custom-made, usually in a dental laboratory, to fit over the entire tooth. CAD/CAM allows the manufacture of crowns immediately within the clinic or hospital. The machine makes it possible to fabricate laboratory-grade crowns and other dental restorations in minutes, whereas, the traditional crowns take two to three visits, with many weeks of waiting.
  • One of the most effective uses of CAD/CAM is the same-day porcelain crown, which eliminates several steps, including using a temporary plastic crown while the permanent crown is being made in the laboratory. Since people across the are more specific regarding appearance, there is an increasing demand for the dental corrections with the help of such novel methods, which in turn, is augmenting the growth of the dental devices market.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • 3M
  • Carestream Health
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • Straumann Holding AG
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Sirona Dental Systems Inc.
  • Geistlich Holding
  • Ivoclar Vivadent AG.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Dental instruments are tools that dental professionals use to provide dental treatment. They include tools to examine, manipulate, treat, restore, and remove teeth and surrounding oral structures. Standard instruments are the instruments used to examine, restore, and extract teeth, and manipulate tissues.

    Dental Devices market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Dental Devices market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Dental Devices market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Dental Devices market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Dental Devices market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Dental Devices?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Dental Devices market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Dental Devices space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Dental Devices market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Dental Devices Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Dental Devices Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Dental Devices market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Dental Devices market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Dental Devices market trends that influence the global Dental Devices market

    Detailed TOC of Dental Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Awareness on Oral Care
    4.2.2 Increasing Incidences of Dental Diseases
    4.2.3 Innovation in Dental Products
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 High Cost of the Surgeries
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product Type
    5.1.1 General and Diagnostic Equipment
    5.1.1.1 Dental Implant
    5.1.1.2 Crown and Bridge
    5.1.1.3 Dental Laser
    5.1.1.3.1 Soft Tissue Lasers
    5.1.1.3.2 Hard Tissue Lasers
    5.1.1.4 Other Product Types
    5.1.2 Radiology Equipment
    5.1.2.1 Extra Oral Radiology Equipment
    5.1.2.2 Intra Oral Radiology Equipment
    5.1.3 Dental Biomaterial
    5.1.4 Dental Chair and Equipment
    5.1.5 Dental Consumables
    5.1.6 Other Dental Devices
    5.2 By Treatment
    5.2.1 Orthodontic
    5.2.2 Endodontic
    5.2.3 Peridontic
    5.2.4 Prosthodontic
    5.3 By End User
    5.3.1 Hospitals
    5.3.2 Clinics
    5.3.3 Other End Users

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 3M
    6.1.2 Carestream Health
    6.1.3 Danaher Corporation
    6.1.4 Dentsply Sirona
    6.1.5 Straumann Holding AG
    6.1.6 Zimmer Biomet
    6.1.7 Sirona Dental Systems Inc.
    6.1.8 Geistlich Holding
    6.1.9 Ivoclar Vivadent AG

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

