Key Market Trends:

TSH Test is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Test Type

TSH measurement has recently gained a dominant role in thyroid function testing, further facilitating cost-effective disease screening, and also introducing new definitions of subclinical hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, along with delivering biochemical treatment targets. TSH (thyroid stimulating hormone) test measures how much of this hormone is in a patient’s blood. The test finds out whether the thyroid gland is working the way it should. It is very little to no risk in taking the blood test. The slight pain or bruising at the spot where the needle was put in goes away quickly.

However, A TSH test cannot explain why TSH levels are too low or too high. If the test results are abnormal, the healthcare provider generally orders additional tests to determine the cause of the thyroid problem. These tests may include T4 thyroid hormone tests, T3 thyroid hormone tests, tests to diagnose Graves’ disease (an autoimmune disease that causes hyperthyroidism), or tests to diagnose Hashimoto’s thyroiditis (an autoimmune disease that causes hypothyroidism).

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to Keep its Position in the Forecast Period

Based on the geographical analysis, North America is predicted to lead the thyroid function test market, owing to the prevalence of thyroid cancer in the United States. As per the National Cancer Institute, in 2015, there were around 765,547 people living with thyroid cancer in the and the number of new cases of thyroid cancer was 14.5 per 100,000 men and women per year.

The North American region is also likely to witness a major growth, owing to several initiatives such as the compulsory screening of newborns for congenital hypothyroidism, revolutionary research work on thyroid hormone function, cost-effective methods to detect thyroid cancer, promising research on Graves’ disease, etc., which may further lead to improved prognosis and new preventive treatments of thyroid diseases.

Market Overview:

The thyroid function test market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the growth of the market include rising incidence of thyroid disorders, increasing consumption of tobacco and alcohol, and sedentary lifestyle.

Thyroid diseases have become a significant public health concern across the world. The risk factors include genetic background, environmental exposures, insufficient iodine intake, exposure to polychlorinated biphenyls, radiation from nuclear fallout and medical radiation, and alcohol and tobacco consumption, among others. As per the American Thyroid Association, approximately 20 million US citizens have some form of thyroid disease (2017). The thyroid function test market is witnessing substantial growth due to the high prevalence of thyroid disorder, as well as due to the rising consumption of alcohol and tobacco.

Alcohol consumption is considered to be one of the most significant risk factors for disease and disability. Globally, high-income countries of the developed regions have the highest alcohol consumption, with 50.1% of the US population (adults over 18 years of age) being regular drinkers. As per various studies, there is a negative relationship between the hypothalamic-pituitary-thyroid (HPT) axis and alcoholism. Regular drinking inhibits the peripheral thyroid hormones, frees T3 and T4, and reduces the activity of type II 5’-deiodinase, which further affects the metabolic function, leading to the development of hypothyroidism. Tobacco also induces changes in thyroid function tests, such as the decrease in TSH and increase in thyroid hormones.

Furthermore, tobacco smoking plays a crucial role in thyroid autoimmunity. A few research studies confirmed the significant effect of smoking on Graves’ hyperthyroidism, particularly on Graves’ orbitopathy. Other factors contributing to the growth of the thyroid function test market are the rising incidence of thyroid disorders and a sedentary lifestyle.

However, the shortage in endocrinologists is expected to limit the growth of the thyroid function test market. Endocrinologists play a pivotal role in treating patients with some of the most complex and prevalent conditions faced in the today. At present, fewer than 6,500 endocrinologists are available in the country to provide care for the millions of patients who have diabetes, thyroid disease, osteoporosis, and other hormonal conditions. Even the compensation for endocrinologists is the lowest of any internal medicine specialty, which is predicted to harm the growth of the thyroid function test market. Another factor contributing to the slow growth of the thyroid function test market is the difficulty associated with the interpretation of thyroid blood tests.

