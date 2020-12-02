“Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends: – Jardiance is Leading the SGLT2 Market.
Jardiance, which was released globally in 2014, is a once-daily oral medication that is used to control blood glucose levels in people with type-2 diabetes.
Jardince is gaining sales when compared to Invokana, with patients preferring this drug, as it has a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases when compared to other SGLT2 drugs, by helping the kidneys remove glucose from the bloodstream.
Jardiance accounted for 41.5% of the sales in the global SGLT2 class of drugs in 2017. The market for Jardince was worth USD 2.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.78%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).
65% of the Market Share is Occupied by North America.
The growing global type-2 diabetes population promotes the growth of SGLT2 drugs. North America accounts for the highest type- 2 diabetic population. Prices are comparatively high in this region.
The North America SGLT2 market accounts for USD 3,471.5 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 15.5% by 2024.
In the United States, there are close to 900 lawsuits currently pending, regarding Invokana. Jardiance holds 50% of the market share in the US SGLT2 market.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2)?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market trends that influence the global Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market
Detailed TOC of Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Drug
5.1.1 Sodium – Glucose Cotransport -2 (SGLT-2) Inhibitor (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.1.1.1 Invokana (Canagliflozin)
5.1.1.2 Jardiance (Empagliflozin)
5.1.1.3 Farxiga/Forxiga (Dapagliflozin)
5.1.1.4 Suglat (Ipragliflozin)
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.4.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2.5 UK (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.5.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.6.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.7.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.3 Latin America
5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.3.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.3.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.3.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.4.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.5.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.6.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.7.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.8.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.9.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.10.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.11.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.4.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.5.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.6.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
6 MARKET INDICATORS
6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 COMPANY PROFILES
7.1.1 Eli Lilly
7.1.2 Janssen Pharmaceuticals
7.1.3 Astellas
7.1.4 Boehringer Ingelheim
7.1.5 AstraZeneca
7.1.6 Bristol Myers Squibb
7.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
7.2.1 Eli Lilly
7.2.2 Janssen Pharmaceuticals
7.2.3 Astellas
7.2.4 Boehringer Ingelheim
7.2.5 AstraZeneca
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
