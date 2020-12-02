“Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends: – Jardiance is Leading the SGLT2 Market.

Jardiance, which was released globally in 2014, is a once-daily oral medication that is used to control blood glucose levels in people with type-2 diabetes.

Jardince is gaining sales when compared to Invokana, with patients preferring this drug, as it has a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases when compared to other SGLT2 drugs, by helping the kidneys remove glucose from the bloodstream.

Jardiance accounted for 41.5% of the sales in the global SGLT2 class of drugs in 2017. The market for Jardince was worth USD 2.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.78%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

65% of the Market Share is Occupied by North America.

The growing global type-2 diabetes population promotes the growth of SGLT2 drugs. North America accounts for the highest type- 2 diabetic population. Prices are comparatively high in this region.

The North America SGLT2 market accounts for USD 3,471.5 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 15.5% by 2024.

In the United States, there are close to 900 lawsuits currently pending, regarding Invokana. Jardiance holds 50% of the market share in the US SGLT2 market.

Market Overview:

The SGLT2 inhibitors class of drugs include Jardiance, Fraxiga, Inovokana, and Suglat, among others. The demand for SGLT2 is expected to grow immensely, due to drugs like Jardiance and Farxiga.

The growing global type-2 diabetes population promotes the growth of SGLT2 drugs. The global SGLT2 market has a high potential for growth, due to the increasing number of diabetic patients and their need for drugs that help reduce high blood glucose levels, despite being on a medication regimen, such as metformin and insulin. SGLT2 serves this specific purpose.

The global market for SGLT2 is worth USD 6,573.8 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 16% by 2024.

