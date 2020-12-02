The report focuses on the favorable Global “SNP Genotyping market” and its expanding nature. The SNP Genotyping market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

SNP Genotyping market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the SNP Genotyping market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the SNP Genotyping market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of SNP Genotyping Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, SNP Genotyping market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Pharmogenics Led the End-user Segment of the SNP Genotyping Market in 2018

Under end users, pharmacogenomics is the leading segment. The large share of pharmacogenomics is primarily due to the increasing pipeline for personalized medicine and novel drug delivery systems, which are extensively exploiting SNP in genetic materials for drug development applications.

North America had Largest Share in 2018 in the Global SNP Market, while Asia-Pacific is the Fastest-growing Region

North America is the dominating region in the SNP genotyping market, due to rising commercial research in personalized medicines and animal breeding, among others.

In addition, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, due to the rising demand for SNP genotyping in emerging economies like China and India, across different fields, which is largely propelling the market’s growth.

Detailed TOC of SNP Genotyping Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Miniaturization of Equipment and Instruments

4.2.2 Increased Multiplexing Capacity Leading to Increased Application

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Standardisation in SNP Processes

4.3.2 Privacy Concerns Pose a Threat to Broad Technology Adoption

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 TaqMan SNP Genotyping

5.1.2 Massarray SNP Genotyping

5.1.3 SNP GeneChip Arrays

5.1.4 Other Technologies

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Pharmacogenomics

5.2.2 Diagnostic Field

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

Mexico

Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.1.2 Beckman Coulter Inc.

6.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.4 Douglas Scientific LLC

6.1.5 Illumina Inc.

6.1.6 Life Technologies Corp.

6.1.7 Luminex Corp.

6.1.8 Promega Corporation

6.1.9 Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

