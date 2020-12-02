The report focuses on the favorable Global “Small Molecule Drug Discovery market” and its expanding nature. The Small Molecule Drug Discovery market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Small Molecule Drug Discovery market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Small Molecule Drug Discovery market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Small Molecule Drug Discovery market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Small Molecule Drug Discovery market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Small Molecule Drug Discovery market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Small Molecule Drug Discovery market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Small Molecule Drug Discovery market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Small Molecule Drug Discovery market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Small Molecule Drug Discovery market players

Key Market Trends:

Lead Optimization is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Process/Phase Segment

In the process/phase segment of the market, lead optimization is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period.

The process of lead optimization is achieved by modifying the selected small molecule, in order to improve efficacy and therapeutic value. Once the pharmacophore, which consists of relevant groups on a molecule that interact with a receptor and are responsible for the biological activity, is identified, it is subjected to functional group modification. Various changes are made to the initial compound and the therapeutic index is measured.

Rapid usage of in-vitro experiments, accompanied with computation procedures in early drug discovery for selection of compounds with more promising ADME, i.e., absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion, and toxicological profiles, is expected to drive the market studied.

The rise in cancer and other neglected diseases is encouraging investments in lead optimization for enhanced therapeutic value, in order to provide patients with efficient and targeted therapies.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to follow the Same Trend in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for small molecule drug discovery and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. According to FDA, in 2016, the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) approved 22 novel drugs, either as new molecular entities (NMEs) under New Drug Applications (NDAs) or as new therapeutic biologics under Biologics License Applications (BLAs). Overall, 31,468 patients participated in these trials. This shows that the is focusing on R&D activities to meet the increasing demands of its citizens for better and effective drugs.

The rising focus on the R&D in the country is expected to propel the market growth in the future.

Study objectives of Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Small Molecule Drug Discovery market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Small Molecule Drug Discovery market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Small Molecule Drug Discovery market trends that influence the global Small Molecule Drug Discovery market

Detailed TOC of Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Demand for Small Molecule Drugs

4.2.2 Dominance of Small Molecules in the Market

4.2.3 Increasing Number of Contract Organizations for R&D

4.2.4 Small Molecules in Treatment of Chronic Diseases

4.2.5 High R&D Expenditure in Small Molecule Drugs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Drug Development Cost

4.3.2 Strict Regulations

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Therapeutic Area

5.1.1 Oncology

5.1.2 Central Nervous System

5.1.3 Cardiovascular

5.1.4 Respiratory

5.1.5 Metabolic Disorders

5.1.6 Gastrointestinal

5.1.7 Orthopedics

5.1.8 Anti-infective

5.1.9 Dermatology

5.1.10 Immunology

5.1.11 Other Therapeutic Areas

5.2 By Process/Phase

5.2.1 Target Id/Validation

5.2.2 Hit Generation and Selection

5.2.3 Lead Identification

5.2.4 Lead Optimization

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

6.1.3 Merck & Co.

6.1.4 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.6 AstraZeneca

6.1.7 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.8 Gilead Sciences Inc.

6.1.9 Teva Pharmaceuticals

6.1.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

