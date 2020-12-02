“Sleep Apnea Devices Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Sleep Apnea Devices market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Actigraphy Devices is Expected to Grow with Highest CAGR in the Diagnostic Devices Category
Actigraphy devices (actometer or actimeter) utilize a portable device, which is usually worn on the wrist that records physical movement over an extended period. This technology is being increasingly adopted in clinical settings, as actigraphy has the advantage of providing objective information on the sleep habits in patients’ natural sleep environment.
Since actigraphy is less invasive and less expensive than the PSG devices, it is a promising device for assessing sleep apnea treatment effects. It also can be used for follow-up, once the treatment has begun or to evaluate changes in sleep, over the course of the treatment period. The rising demand for actigraphy devices in sleep apnea is due to its cost effectiveness, as it facilitates non-intrusive 24-hours monitoring at home for extended periods. The sleep-wake is relatively easy and it does not require any installation.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to continue its Dominance through the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the market for sleep apnea devices and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the high incidence of sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) and rising aging population in the region. The holds the majority of the market in the North American region. According to the American Sleep Association, as of 2018, it was estimated that about 50-70 million adult population in the were found to have a sleep disorder, 48% were reported to be snoring, 37.9% were reported to be falling asleep during the day, unintentionally, and 4.7% were reported to be nodding off while driving. Insomnia is the most common specific sleep disorder, with short-term issues reported by about 30% of adults and chronic insomnia by 10%. Approximately 25 million adults in the have obstructive sleep apnea.
According to Sleep Zone, it was estimated that about 22 million Americans suffer from moderate to severe sleep apnea, out of which, approximately 3-7% of men and 2-5% of women were found to have had sleep apnea in 2018 in the United States.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Sleep Apnea Devices market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Sleep Apnea Devices market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Sleep Apnea Devices market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report:
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Sleep Apnea Devices market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Sleep Apnea Devices market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Sleep Apnea Devices?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Sleep Apnea Devices market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Sleep Apnea Devices space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Sleep Apnea Devices market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Sleep Apnea Devices market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Sleep Apnea Devices market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Sleep Apnea Devices market trends that influence the global Sleep Apnea Devices market
Detailed TOC of Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Sleep Apnea
4.2.2 Increasing Awareness Among the Patient Population in the Developing Countries
4.2.3 Favorable Government Initiatives
4.2.4 Upcoming Technological Advancements
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Diagnostic Devices
5.1.1 Polysomnography Devices (PSG)
5.1.2 Pulse Oximeters
5.1.3 Actigraphy Devices
5.2 By Therapeutic Devices
5.2.1 Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices
5.2.1.1 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices
5.2.1.2 Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Devices
5.2.2 Oxygen Devices
5.2.2.1 Oxygen Concentrators
5.2.2.2 Portable Oxygen Concentrators
5.2.2.3 Liquid Portable Oxygen
5.2.3 Oral Appliances
5.2.4 Adaptive Servo Ventilation (ASV) Devices
5.2.5 Masks and Accessories
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 GCC
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
6.1.2 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.3 Invacare Corporation
6.1.4 Natus Medical Incorporated
6.1.5 Resmed
6.1.6 Cadwell Laboratories Inc.
6.1.7 Vyaire Medical Inc.
6.1.8 GE Healthcare
6.1.9 Nihon Kohden Corporation
6.1.10 Teleflex Incorporated
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
