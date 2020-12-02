Wed. Dec 2nd, 2020

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

NSAIDs Segment by Drug Class is Expected to be the Largest Segment During the Forecast Period

NSAIDs are being widely utilized for the symptomatic treatment of rheumatic disorders. DMARDs are also considered as the gold standard for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. Unlike conventional DMARDs, such as NSAIDs, which simply give symptomatic relief, biologic drugs are more efficient in the management of rheumatoid arthritis.

Asia-Pacific is Witnessing High Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period, due to increasing healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the low cost of manufacturing in China and has resulted in the rise in the production facilities, attracting pharmaceutical and biotechnological giants to the Asia-Pacific region from across the world. The increase in the incidence of rheumatoid arthritis disease is also expected to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

  • The key factors propelling the growth of the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market are the launch of new biosimilars, rising prevalence of arthritis, and an increase in the acceptance of biopharmaceuticals.
  • The major factors that fuel the growth of the market are the rising incidence of rheumatoid arthritis and the increasing geriatric population. It usually affects the geriatric population, and the prevalence is seen higher in females as compared to males. Therefore, with the increasing geriatric population, the market is expected to experience growth in the coming years.
  • There are also several therapeutics and medications that have been developed in the recent years, to treat the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis drugs management is generally associated with a high cost. Most commonly used drugs are disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, and biologic drugs. Thus biologics account for a prominent market share, in terms of revenue, due to the considerably high cost of these medicines. However the costs of rheumatoid arthritis drugs and NSAIDs are less than biologics.
  • Thus, growing availability and awareness of safer drugs are anticipated to increase the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Amgen Inc.
  • Bayer AG
  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
  • Bristol
  • Myers Squibb Company
  • Celgene Corporation
  • F. Hoffmann
  • La Roche AG
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Novartis AG.

    Scope of the Report:

  • As per the , rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disorder that causes pain and inflammation in the joints of the body. Rheumatoid arthritis disease mostly affects the joints of the hand, wrists, elbows, knees, and ankles. It also affects the cardiac and respiratory system, and is known as systemic disease. It thus exhibits symptoms of swelling, redness, and warmth in the affected areas. Owing to the rise in the adoption of sedentary lifestyle, the patient pool is expected to witness a healthy growth.

    Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market trends that influence the global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market

    Detailed TOC of Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Launch of New Biosimilars
    4.2.2 Rising Prevalence of Arthritis
    4.2.3 Increase in the Acceptance of Biopharmaceuticals
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Patent Expiration of Blockbuster Drugs
    4.3.2 Alternative Treatment Options
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type of Molecule
    5.1.1 Pharmaceuticals
    5.1.2 Biopharmaceuticals
    5.2 By Drug Class
    5.2.1 Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
    5.2.2 Corticosteroids
    5.2.3 Analgesics
    5.2.4 Other Drug Classes
    5.3 By Sales Channel
    5.3.1 Prescription
    5.3.2 Over-the-counter (OTC)
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1 United States
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.1.3 Mexico
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.2.1 Germany
    5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Italy
    5.4.2.5 Spain
    5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 Australia
    5.4.3.5 South Korea
    5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.4.4.1 GCC
    5.4.4.2 South Africa
    5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.4.5 South America
    5.4.5.1 Brazil
    5.4.5.2 Argentina
    5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 AbbVie Inc.
    6.1.2 Amgen Inc.
    6.1.3 Bayer AG
    6.1.4 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
    6.1.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
    6.1.6 Celgene Corporation
    6.1.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
    6.1.8 Johnson & Johnson
    6.1.9 Merck & Co. Inc.
    6.1.10 Novartis AG

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

