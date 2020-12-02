“Retinoblastoma Treatment Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Retinoblastoma Treatment market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Non-hereditary Retinoblastoma is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Retinoblastoma Type Segment
In the Retinoblastoma type segment of the Retinoblastoma treatment market, the non-hereditary retinoblastoma (NHR) is expected to have the largest market size and is likely to witness a CAGR of 3.82% in the forecast period.
Non-hereditary retinoblastoma (NHR), also known as sporadic retinoblastoma, is the more prevalent form of retinoblastoma. According to the American Cancer Society, 67% of reported cases (in the United States) of retinoblastoma in pediatrics are non-hereditary or sporadic.
The NHR is mostly a pediatric disease, and according to the American Cancer Society, the survival rates post diagnosis is approximately 90%. According to the Union for International Cancer Control, the average age-adjusted incidence rate of retinoblastoma in the and is 2-5/106 children (approximately one in 14,000 – 18,000 live births).
The market for NHR is expected to grow tremendously over the forecast period, primarily due to the higher incidence rate, when compared to hereditary retinoblastoma. Additionally, factors, like high survival rates post diagnosis in developed regions, like the United States, are likely to add to the global market growth.
Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
Asia-Pacific currently dominates the market for Retinoblastoma Treatment and is expected to continue its strong hold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future owing to the fact that, retinoblastoma (Rb) is the most common primary intraocular malignancy of infancy and childhood, and seriously endangers the vision and life of children.
According to the United Nations Survey in 2016, China was only second to that in India, in the prevalence of Rb in APAC countries. Similarly, according to the Japanese Journal of Ophthalmology, in 2018, the average occurrence frequency for retinoblastoma was 1:16,823 births/year and at diagnosis, 89.0% of the patients were aged younger than 3 years and 41.0% were aged younger than 1 year.
Furthermore, in countries like India, current treatment modalities of systemic chemotherapy and focal treatment have contributed significantly to disability limitation and patient survival and there is less knowledge on the genetics of the retinoblastoma gene and its protein, and there is potential for developing targeted molecular therapies.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Retinoblastoma Treatment market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Retinoblastoma Treatment market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Retinoblastoma Treatment market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Retinoblastoma Treatment market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Retinoblastoma Treatment market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Retinoblastoma Treatment?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Retinoblastoma Treatment market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Retinoblastoma Treatment space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Retinoblastoma Treatment market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Retinoblastoma Treatment Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Retinoblastoma Treatment Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Retinoblastoma Treatment market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Retinoblastoma Treatment market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Retinoblastoma Treatment market trends that influence the global Retinoblastoma Treatment market
Detailed TOC of Retinoblastoma Treatment Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Remission and the Chance of Recurrence
4.2.2 Increasing Public Awareness
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Small Patient Pool
4.3.2 Side Effects of Retinoblastoma Surgery
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Treatment Type
5.1.1 Surgery
5.1.2 Radiation therapy
5.1.3 Laser Therapy (Photocoagulation)
5.1.4 Cryotherapy
5.1.5 Thermotherapy
5.1.6 Chemotherapy
5.1.6.1 Carboplatin
5.1.6.2 Cisplatin
5.1.6.3 Vincristine
5.1.6.4 Etoposide
5.1.6.5 Cyclophosphamide
5.1.6.6 Topotecan
5.1.6.7 Doxorubicin
5.1.6.8 Cyclosporine
5.1.6.9 Melphalan
5.1.7 Opthalmic Artery Infusion Chemotherapy
5.1.8 High-dose Chemotherapy and Stem Cell Transplant
5.2 By Type of Retinoblastoma
5.2.1 Non-hereditary Retinoblastoma
5.2.2 Hereditary Retinoblastoma
5.3 By Type of Staging
5.3.1 Intraocular Retinoblastoma
5.3.2 Extraocular Retinoblastoma
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East and Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Baxter International Inc.
6.1.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
6.1.3 Cadila Pharmaceuticals
6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline plc
6.1.5 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.6 Merck & Co.
6.1.7 Novartis AG
6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
