Renal Biomarkers Industry 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Dec 2, 2020

Renal Biomarkers

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Renal Biomarkers market” and its expanding nature. The Renal Biomarkers market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The global renal biomarkers market was valued at USD 1,023.04 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 1,552.60 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 7.20%. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are the rising prevalence of various kidney-related diseases, the high prevalence of diabetes and high blood pressure, which are the leading causes of renal diseases, and rapid technological advancements in the field of genetics.
  • Advancements in the field of genetic technology during the last decade have enlightened people’s knowledge regarding genetic regulatory pathways related to renal biomarkers. Due to rapid advances in genomic technologies, genetics analyses have become essential in clinical practice and research. Moreover, with the development of computer technology, renal biomarkers testing has become widely accessible and feasible to perform, even in small-sized laboratories. Recent advances in genetics have created opportunities to study kidney disease in a variety of platforms, applied to human populations. Renal biomarkers can also be integrated into genetic-level technological advancements for the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of kidney diseases. These rapid advances in genetics led to the development of more advanced renal biomarkers for treating kidney diseases, which ultimately drives the market.

    Key Manufacturers

  • Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Abbott Molecular Inc. (Abbott Laboratories Ltd)
  • Bioporto AS
  • Astute Medical Inc.
  • Randox Laborotories Ltd
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • Cobo Scientific Biomedical Research
  • F. Hoffmann
  • La Roche Ag
  • Biomerieux

    Renal Biomarkers market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Renal Biomarkers market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Renal Biomarkers market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • In the report, a detailed analysis of the global renal biomarkers market is provided. The market is evaluated by collating revenues generated across segments, categorized by biomarker type, diagnostic technique, and end user.

    Key Market Trends:

    Functional Biomarker is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Biomarker Type Segment

    In the biomarker type segment of the market, the functional biomarker is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period.

    Chronic kidney disease (CKD) has become a public health problem. According to the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestives and Kidney Diseases, the overall prevalence of CKD in the general population is approximately 14%, and around 6,61,000 Americans have kidney failure. Currently, the diagnosis of CKD is made usually on the levels of serum creatinine (SCr). The serum creatinine, a functional biomarker, dominates the market of renal biomarkers, owing to the high prevalence rate of CKD and high presence and knowledge of serum creatinine biomarker.

    North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

    North America currently dominates the market for renal biomarkers and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the holds the largest market share. Over the past decade, there has been a significant increase in the number of USFDA-approved drug labels containing information on molecular biomarkers. Almost every pharmaceutical company has been developing molecular biomarker programs, either through partnerships or through other ventures. Molecular biomarkers are expected to be identified and validated in drug development and be used to support the approval of drug products. Such drug approvals are helping the renal biomarkers market grow in the United States.

