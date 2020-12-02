The report focuses on the favorable Global “Renal Biomarkers market” and its expanding nature. The Renal Biomarkers market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Renal Biomarkers market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Renal Biomarkers market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Renal Biomarkers market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Renal Biomarkers Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Renal Biomarkers market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Renal Biomarkers Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Renal Biomarkers market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Renal Biomarkers market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Renal Biomarkers market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Renal Biomarkers market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Renal Biomarkers market players

Key Market Trends:

Functional Biomarker is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Biomarker Type Segment

In the biomarker type segment of the market, the functional biomarker is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) has become a public health problem. According to the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestives and Kidney Diseases, the overall prevalence of CKD in the general population is approximately 14%, and around 6,61,000 Americans have kidney failure. Currently, the diagnosis of CKD is made usually on the levels of serum creatinine (SCr). The serum creatinine, a functional biomarker, dominates the market of renal biomarkers, owing to the high prevalence rate of CKD and high presence and knowledge of serum creatinine biomarker.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for renal biomarkers and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the holds the largest market share. Over the past decade, there has been a significant increase in the number of USFDA-approved drug labels containing information on molecular biomarkers. Almost every pharmaceutical company has been developing molecular biomarker programs, either through partnerships or through other ventures. Molecular biomarkers are expected to be identified and validated in drug development and be used to support the approval of drug products. Such drug approvals are helping the renal biomarkers market grow in the United States.

Study objectives of Renal Biomarkers Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Renal Biomarkers market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Renal Biomarkers market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Renal Biomarkers market trends that influence the global Renal Biomarkers market

Detailed TOC of Renal Biomarkers Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Various Kidney-related Diseases

4.2.2 The High Prevalence of Diabetes and High Blood Pressure, the Leading Cause of Renal Diseases

4.2.3 Rapid Technological Advances In The Field Of Genetics

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Issues Related to Regulatory and Reimbursement Systems

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Biomarker Type

5.1.1 Functional Biomarker

5.1.1.1 Serum Creatinine

5.1.1.2 Serum Cystatin C

5.1.1.3 Urine Albumin

5.1.2 Up-regulated Protein

5.1.2.1 Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin (NGAL)

5.1.2.2 Kidney Injury Molecule-1

5.1.2.3 INTERLEUKIN-18

5.2 Diagnostic Technique

5.2.1 Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay

5.2.2 Particle-enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay (PETIA)

5.2.3 Colorimetric Assay

5.2.4 Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassay (CLIA)

5.2.5 Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS)

5.3 End User

5.3.1 Hospital

5.3.2 Diagnostic Laboratory

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

6.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.3 Abbott Molecular Inc. (Abbott Laboratories Ltd)

6.1.4 Bioporto AS

6.1.5 Astute Medical Inc.

6.1.6 Randox Laborotories Ltd

6.1.7 Siemens Healthcare

6.1.8 Cobo Scientific Biomedical Research

6.1.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

6.1.10 Biomerieux

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

