Wed. Dec 2nd, 2020

Canaan Mountain Herald

Proton Pump Inhibitors Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Dec 2, 2020

Proton Pump Inhibitors

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Proton Pump Inhibitors market” and its expanding nature. The Proton Pump Inhibitors market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The major factors for the growth of the proton pump inhibitors market include the increasing prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and the rising acceptance of novel drug delivery systems.
  • Gastroesophageal reflux disease is a chronic condition, where the stomach content comes back up into the esophagus resulting in either symptoms or complications. The most frequently reported symptoms of GERD are heartburn, a burning discomfort that begins behind the breastbone and radiates to the neck and throat, and acid regurgitation, which is characterized as a bitter, sour-tasting fluid.
  • In addition to the increase in prevalence, people with risk factors, such as obesity, tobacco use, and others, are also increasing in almost every part of the world. Obesity, which is the major risk factor of GERD, is increasing rapidly in developed countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and others. The increasing prevalence of GERD, along with the growing risk factor population, is likely to lead to the growth in the demand for proton pump inhibitors, which in turn, will drive the market. Also, the increasing shift from prescription to OTC drugs is driving the proton pump inhibitors market.

    Key Manufacturers

  • AstraZeneca
  • Bayer AG
  • Cadila Pharmaceuticals
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Eisai Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Santarus Inc.
  • Takeda Pharmaceuticals

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Proton Pump Inhibitors market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Proton Pump Inhibitors market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Proton Pump Inhibitors market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • As per the , proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) are a group of drugs, whose main action is the long-lasting reduction of gastric acid production. They are the most potent inhibitors of acid secretion available. The market studied is further segmented on the basis of drug type and geography. The drug type segmentation includes OTC and prescription drugs.

    TOC of Proton Pump Inhibitors Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Proton Pump Inhibitors market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Key Market Trends:

    Esomeprazole is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share in Drug Type

    Nexium is one among the leading revenue generating drugs globally, and it is used to treat the symptoms of GERD, heartburn, and other disorders involving excessive stomach acids. The drug was being sold as a prescriptive drug till before 28th March 2014, the date when FDA approved it as an OTC drug. The shift from being a prescription-only drug to being sold as an over-the-counter (OTC) drug is likely to be a major driving force for the sales of the drug in the near future. There are several benefits associated with OTC drugs, such as low price, enhanced accessibility, and no regular monitoring. As OTC drugs are sold without any prescription, the consumer need not go to any doctor for a prescription, which reduces the overall cost, and hence these drugs have the potential to increase their adoption rate. Accessibility is another vital factor for the consumption of any medicine, and better accessibility may definitely result in more revenue. However, OTC drugs have some disadvantages as well. As they can be purchased without any prescription, anyone can buy as many as they want and leave the scope for their overuse.

    Additionally, there are several minor side effects, such as nausea, headaches, dry mouth, diarrhea, allergic reaction, and others, as well as some major side effects, such as kidney disease, dementia, and others associated with its use, which can affect the adoption rate, and hence can be the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

    North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

    North America holds a major share in the proton pump inhibitors market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. There is a rising prevalence of GERD in the United States, Canada, and . Furthermore, GERD affects up to 20% of adults in the United States, therefore making the disease an important concern. Proton pump inhibitors are the widely prescribed drugs, and increased PPI use has been observed in the US ambulatory settings. Furthermore, many firms are expected to spend heavily on promoting their brands. The widespread use of these has recently gained attention from the American Board of Internal Medicine’s campaign to promote the appropriate use of PPIs.

    Study objectives of Proton Pump Inhibitors Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Proton Pump Inhibitors market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Proton Pump Inhibitors market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Proton Pump Inhibitors market trends that influence the global Proton Pump Inhibitors market

    Detailed TOC of Proton Pump Inhibitors Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
    4.2.2 Rising Acceptance of Novel Drug Delivery Systems
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Increasing Use of Generic Products
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Drug Type
    5.1.1 OTC (Over-the-Counter) Drugs
    5.1.1.1 Omeprazole
    5.1.1.2 Lansoprazole
    5.1.1.3 Esomeprazole
    5.1.1.4 Other OTC Drugs
    5.1.2 Prescription Drugs
    5.1.2.1 Rabeprazole
    5.1.2.2 Dexlansoprazole
    5.1.2.3 Pantoprazole
    5.1.2.4 Other Prescription Drugs
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.1.1 US
    5.2.1.2 Canada
    5.2.1.3
    5.2.2 Europe
    5.2.2.1 Germany
    5.2.2.2 UK
    5.2.2.3 France
    5.2.2.4 Italy
    5.2.2.5 Spain
    5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.3.1 China
    5.2.3.2 Japan
    5.2.3.3 India
    5.2.3.4 Australia
    5.2.3.5 South Korea
    5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.2.4.1 GCC
    5.2.4.2 South Africa
    5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.2.5 South America
    5.2.5.1 Brazil
    5.2.5.2 Argentina
    5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 AstraZeneca
    6.1.2 Bayer AG
    6.1.3 Cadila Pharmaceuticals
    6.1.4 Eli Lilly and Company
    6.1.5 Eisai Inc.
    6.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
    6.1.7 Johnson & Johnson
    6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.
    6.1.9 Santarus Inc.
    6.1.10 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

