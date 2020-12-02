“Polymeric Biomaterials Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Polymeric Biomaterials market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Cardiology is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Application Segment
In the application segment of the market, cardiology is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.
Recent years have observed promising applications of polymeric biomaterials in cardiac repair and regeneration. Organ failure is also one among the major health problems, globally recognized. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that there will be 23.6 million deaths annually by 2030, due to CVD, with the largest increase in Southeast Asia. To combat the rising burden of diseases and related unmet needs, several cardiac specialized universities across the world have launched initiatives in cardiac restoration therapy, to act as alternative therapeutic options to replace transplants. However, the growth is expected to be steady, as market approval is a major hindrance. Over the forecast period, the growth is estimated to be about 16.0%.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Remain the Same in the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the market for polymeric biomaterials and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the United States, there are several private companies, which have vast expertise in biopolymers with access to advanced technology and custom synthesis. These companies have businesses across drug research and medical device manufacturers, which act as contract research organizations acting as partners to major healthcare firms. Furthermore, the region has manufacturing units for several major medical device and pharmaceutical companies, such as Abbott, Allergan, 3M, and Baxter, among others, which have a wide range of products, across multiple therapeutic areas, which drives the investment opportunity by investors, high competition for raw material providers, and long-term partnerships for the development of advanced end products to be used in hospitals. Thus, over the forecast period, this region is likely to remain a major lucrative market, with an estimated CAGR of 15.9%.
Detailed TOC of Polymeric Biomaterials Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 New Innovations in the Field of Polymeric Biomaterials
4.2.2 Increasing Applications of Polymeric Biomaterials in Tissue Engineering
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Complications Associated with Polymeric Biomaterials
4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Neurology
5.1.2 Cardiology
5.1.3 Orthopedics
5.1.4 Ophthalmology
5.1.5 Wound Care
5.1.6 Other Applications
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 BASF SE
6.1.2 Bezwada Biomedical LLC
6.1.3 Corbion NV
6.1.4 Covestro AG
6.1.5 Evonik Industries AG
6.1.6 Royal DSM
6.1.7 Starch Medical Inc.
6.1.8 Victrex PLC
6.1.9 W. L. Gore and Associates
6.1.10 Zimmer Biomet
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
