Key Market Trends:

Surgical Devices Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

The surgical devices segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the overall market over the forecast period. This segment comprises of dental bone implants and dental bone grafts. Dental bone implants hold the largest share in the surgical treatment segment. The dental implants sub-segment is further segmented into endosteal and subperiosteal. Endosteal contributes the largest share in the dental implants sub-segment.

Endosteal (meaning – in the bone) is the most commonly used type of implant. The various types of endosteal include – screws, cylinders, or blades surgically placed into the jawbone. Each implant holds one or more prosthetic teeth. This type of implant is generally used as an alternative, for patients with bridges or removable dentures. The two common types of endosteal implants are – cylinder (also called screw-type) and blade. In both cylinder and blade types, the prosthetic tooth replacement is fabricated to be placed on the abutment portion of the implant. Endosteal implants are also generally more widely available than subperiosteal implants.

However, the obvious disadvantage of endosteal implants is that they require two separate surgical procedures to install, and prolonged healing periods can leave the patient without an implant for a long time. This option is also unsuitable for people with damaged bone tissues in their jaws, which can often result from facial injuries or severe periodontal diseases. Hence, the demand for endosteal implants is expected to increase over the forecast period.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America holds the largest share in the global periodontal market, with the being the largest contributor to its revenue. Periodontal disease and tooth decay are the two biggest threats to dental health in the United States. Research studies indicate that gum disease may be linked to several other diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, and certain forms of cancer, and maintaining healthy teeth and gums has become more important than ever. A high burden of periodontal disease in the adult US population is expected, especially among adults aged 65 years and older. Periodontal disease is associated with age, and as US citizens live longer and retain most of their natural teeth, periodontal diseases are expected to gain prominence in the oral health of the adult US population. Therefore, public health programs are required to improve the oral health of US adults.

Market Overview:

The growth of the global periodontal market is due to the increasing geriatric population across the world. Medical and dental tourism is experiencing growth in the developing markets, which is also one of the prime factors responsible for the periodontal market growth. Oral hygiene has become one of the most important parameters for staying healthy. This growing awareness about oral hygiene is driving the periodontal market, specifically in the developed countries. However, in developing countries, ignorance of personal hygiene is negatively affecting the growth of the periodontal market.

Reimbursement policies for dental treatments are not adequate in developing countries. There are some policies that provide complete reimbursement for dental procedures, yet people have to pay significantly for such procedures. Inadequate reimbursement plans restrict the growth of the periodontal market. Den-Mat Holdings LLC, Dentsply Sirona, Biohorizons, Dexcel Pharma, and Zimmer Biomet, are some of the major players in the periodontal market.

