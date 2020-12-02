Wed. Dec 2nd, 2020

Pain Management Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Pain Management

Pain Management Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Pain Management market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Cancer Pain Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

Pain during cancer occurs the most when a tumor presses on to the bones, nerves, or organs. The pain may vary according to the affected location. Chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery can also cause pain. Certain painful conditions are likely to occur more in patients with a suppressed immune system, which is often a result of these therapies.

Pain caused by cancer can be treated. About nine out of ten cancer patients suffering from pain find relief by using a combination of medications. Many medicines are used for pain management in cancer patients. Some drugs are general pain relievers, while other target specific types of pain may require a prescription. The increasing incidences of various forms of cancer are likely to directly lead to an increase in cancer pain cases, the treatment of which, both through drugs and devices, is expected to contribute to the market growth.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America holds the largest share in the global pain management market, with the being the largest contributor to its revenue. According to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016, approximately 20.4% of adults in the (which is about 50.0 million) were suffering from chronic pain and 8.0% of adults in the country (which is about 19.6 million) were suffering from high-impact chronic pain, with higher prevalence associated with advancing age. Overall, pain management in the is considered to be the most developed in the world, primarily due to the large presence of pain specialist physicians, increasing number of approvals from FDA, and the robust infrastructure for providing pain management services to patients.

Market Overview:

  • The growth of the global pain management drugs and devices market is majorly due to the well-established business of painkiller medications as the first line of treatment. In recent years, the increasing reliance on their prolonged use and a greater understanding of their side-effects have led to the growing use of device-based pain management therapies. Presently, at the country level, economic factors play a significant role in the management of financial implications for hospitals. Postsurgical pain is one of the primary focuses of hospitals, where the cost of monitoring and the treatment of adverse effects creates the major demand for pain management drugs and devices.
  • The current market is gradually adopting more non-opioid medications to suppress the addiction toward opioids and certain well-established painkillers in the market. There are several non-opioid drugs with mechanisms of action that are currently in early and late-stage development. The federal authorities in multiple countries are shifting to alternative approaches, and thus, fast-tracking those drugs to market approval. The shift is expected to be gradual, and thus pain management has very attractive growth prospects between 2019 and 2024.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • AstraZeneca
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Becton Dickinson & Company
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

    Scope of the Report:

  • This report includes an in-depth study of the global pain management market (henceforth, referred to as the ‘market studied’). Pain is defined as an unpleasant sensation in the body, owing to ongoing or impending tissue damage. Pain management is one of the most frequently dealt-with issues by clinicians for any disease. Pharmacological therapy is the first line of therapy, followed by treatment via devices in severe pain management cases.

    Pain Management market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Pain Management market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Pain Management market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Pain Management market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Pain Management market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Pain Management?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Pain Management market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Pain Management space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Pain Management market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Pain Management Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Pain Management Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Pain Management market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Pain Management market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Pain Management market trends that influence the global Pain Management market

    Detailed TOC of Pain Management Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Long-term Pain Management from the Geriatric Population
    4.2.2 High Proven Efficacy of Pain Management Devices for the Treatment of Chronic Pain
    4.2.3 Rise in Acute and Chronic Pain as a Result of Chronic Health Conditions
    4.2.4 Development of Novel Pain Management Devices
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Lack of Awareness about the Availability and Use of Pain Management Devices
    4.3.2 Shortage of Pain Specialists and the Low Number of Pain Clinics in Several Countries
    4.3.3 High Procedural and Purchase Cost of Pain Management Devices
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Mode of Pain Management
    5.1.1 Drugs
    5.1.1.1 Opioids
    5.1.1.2 Non-narcotic Analgesics
    5.1.1.2.1 NSAIDS
    5.1.1.2.2 Anesthetics
    5.1.1.2.3 Anticonvulsants
    5.1.1.2.4 Anti-depressants
    5.1.1.2.5 Other Non-narcotic Analgesics
    5.1.2 Devices
    5.1.2.1 Neurostimulation Devices
    5.1.2.1.1 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices
    5.1.2.1.2 Brain and Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices
    5.1.2.2 Analgesic Infusion Pumps
    5.1.2.2.1 Intrathecal Infusion Pumps
    5.1.2.2.2 External Infusion Pumps
    5.2 By Application
    5.2.1 Neuropathic Pain
    5.2.2 Cancer Pain
    5.2.3 Facial Pain and Migraine
    5.2.4 Musculoskeletal Pain
    5.2.5 Other Applications
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 United States
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 South Korea
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.4.1 GCC
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 South America
    5.3.5.1 Brazil
    5.3.5.2 Argentina
    5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
    6.1.2 AstraZeneca
    6.1.3 Baxter International Inc.
    6.1.4 Becton Dickinson & Company
    6.1.5 Boston Scientific Corporation
    6.1.6 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
    6.1.7 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
    6.1.8 Johnson & Johnson
    6.1.9 Medtronic PLC
    6.1.10 Novartis AG
    6.1.11 Pfizer
    6.1.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13999635

     

