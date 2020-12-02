“Pain Management Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Pain Management market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Cancer Pain Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

Pain during cancer occurs the most when a tumor presses on to the bones, nerves, or organs. The pain may vary according to the affected location. Chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery can also cause pain. Certain painful conditions are likely to occur more in patients with a suppressed immune system, which is often a result of these therapies.

Pain caused by cancer can be treated. About nine out of ten cancer patients suffering from pain find relief by using a combination of medications. Many medicines are used for pain management in cancer patients. Some drugs are general pain relievers, while other target specific types of pain may require a prescription. The increasing incidences of various forms of cancer are likely to directly lead to an increase in cancer pain cases, the treatment of which, both through drugs and devices, is expected to contribute to the market growth.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America holds the largest share in the global pain management market, with the being the largest contributor to its revenue. According to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016, approximately 20.4% of adults in the (which is about 50.0 million) were suffering from chronic pain and 8.0% of adults in the country (which is about 19.6 million) were suffering from high-impact chronic pain, with higher prevalence associated with advancing age. Overall, pain management in the is considered to be the most developed in the world, primarily due to the large presence of pain specialist physicians, increasing number of approvals from FDA, and the robust infrastructure for providing pain management services to patients.

Market Overview:

The growth of the global pain management drugs and devices market is majorly due to the well-established business of painkiller medications as the first line of treatment. In recent years, the increasing reliance on their prolonged use and a greater understanding of their side-effects have led to the growing use of device-based pain management therapies. Presently, at the country level, economic factors play a significant role in the management of financial implications for hospitals. Postsurgical pain is one of the primary focuses of hospitals, where the cost of monitoring and the treatment of adverse effects creates the major demand for pain management drugs and devices.

The current market is gradually adopting more non-opioid medications to suppress the addiction toward opioids and certain well-established painkillers in the market. There are several non-opioid drugs with mechanisms of action that are currently in early and late-stage development. The federal authorities in multiple countries are shifting to alternative approaches, and thus, fast-tracking those drugs to market approval. The shift is expected to be gradual, and thus pain management has very attractive growth prospects between 2019 and 2024. Key Manufacturers Like

