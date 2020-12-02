The “X-by-Wire System Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The X-by-Wire System market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the X-by-Wire System market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The global x-by-wire system market has been segmented by type and vehicle type.

X-by-Wire System market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. X-by-Wire System market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Autonomous Car Creating Opportunities for the Market

X-by-wire technology is increasingly being utilized for autonomous vehicles. With the growing and emerging trend of self-driving vehicles, many industry experts are expecting the departure of steering wheels.

– As automated systems are progressing to Level 5, the steering wheel is set to become redundant, encouraging the world’s largest steering supplier, JTEKT Corp., to boost the development of steer-by-wire systems, which break the mechanical link between the driver and the wheels.

– Instead, these systems convert steering wheel movements (or in the case of fully automated vehicles, sensor inputs) into electronic signals, which control electric motors to move the wheels.

Nexteer Automotive has constantly been working toward expanding its automated driving portfolio with the introduction of two steering technologies, namely, steer-by-wire and steering-on-demand systems, which are expected to enable advanced safety and functions for Level 2-5 automated driving. The company showcased its electric power steering (EPS) and its advanced steer-by-wire system at the 67th IAA International Motor Show in Germany. Additionally, with the growing safety concerns associated with autonomous vehicles, especially after the Uber autonomous vehicle accident, vehicle safety associations, and governments, across the world, are focusing on improving safety, both the of the passengers and pedestrians. As a result, companies such as Nexteer Automotive are continuously working toward linking x-by-wire technology, such as steer-by-wire systems, with safety systems.

– According to Frank Lubischer, Nexteers CTO, CSO, and Senior Vice President of Global Engineering, steering systems need to communicate with the driver, e.g., whether he or she is on an icy road or slipping on loose gravel.

– This, in turn, opens new possibilities for advanced safety functions, such as collision avoidance and stability control, which can be incorporated into steer-by-wire systems.

– Advanced safety features can be implemented with the steering system alone, or in combination with the braking system, to achieve even higher levels of safety.

North America is leading the X-by wire system market

Geographically the market is led by North America and followed by Asia-Pacific. In 2018, the US dominated the North American region and accounted for ~72% of the regional share.

The x-by-wire market is still in a growing stage in the US and is anticipated to witness potential growth over the forecast period, as automobile manufacturers are continually focusing on equipping passenger cars with these systems. Additionally, with the growing demand for the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, electric vehicle manufacturers are also looking forward to adopting brake-by-wire systems in their vehicles

With the growing trend of autonomous vehicles in the United States, automobile manufacturers, such as BMW, Audi, and Daimler are now introducing autonomous vehicles in the market, which is expected to further boost the demand for the x-by-wire market.

– For instance, on 13th June 2018, Magna announced that it is partnering with May Mobility, an Ann Arbor, Michigan startup, for manufacturing self-driving shuttles, to retrofit and scale up May Mobility’s unique fleet of low-speed electric micro shuttles, which were launched in the US market on 26 June 2018.

Furthermore, with growing environmental concerns, along with the enactment of stringent emission regulations, the demand for and adoption of electric vehicles have been continually increasing, which, in turn, is propelling the demand for x-by-wire systems in the country.

After the North American region, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market. With the rising demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient, and low-emission vehicles, the prominent automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are adopting x-by-wire in the production of vehicles in China, which is driving the market for x-by-wire systems in the country. The steering manufacturers who are already present in the country are making strategic partnerships and are expanding their businesses across the world. For instance, For instance, Nexteer Automotive announced that the company is expanding its strategic software investment.

– The role of software in vehicles, especially in safety-critical steering, is evolving quickly. Nexteers software plays a safety-critical role, including cybersecurity in its products, such as Steer-by-Wire (SbW) and Electric Power Steering Systems (EPS), which are major technologies for advanced safety functions and automated driving.

– Nexteer has also formed a joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group Co. Ltd in China, which is expected to further boost the market for x-by-wire systems in the country.

