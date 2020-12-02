The “Packaging Industry in China Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Packaging Industry in China market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Packaging Industry in China market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352991

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Packaging Industry in China Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352991

Scope of the Report:

The packaging is an activity of enclosing and protecting the products from getting damaged during transportation, distribution, storage, sale, and use. Packaging in the recent has been considered as an essential tool for sales promotion. This report segments the market by type of packing materials ( Plastic, Paper, Glass, Foam, Metal), by layers of packing (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), end-user industry (Food and Beverages, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Beauty and Personal care, Industrial), and Geography.

Packaging Industry in China market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Packaging Industry in China market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Plastic Packaging is Expected to Show a Slow Growth Owing to Ban on Plastics

– To reduce the plastic footprint, China recently imposed a ban on plastics which would result in the countrywide prohibition in the usage of plastics that could affect the packing industry drastically.

– Industry such as e-commerce, food and beverages and logistics which rely greatly on plastics for packaging would have to look for alternatives to keep their businesses up and running. This would result in the downfall of the packing industry in the country

– However, this ban comes with an opportunity for plastic manufacturers to come up with a biodegradable packaging solution that enables them to support their business activities which could enable the packaging industry to maintain sustainable growth.

– Various initiatives by the NGOs, government, producers, retailers, recyclers, and consumers are expected to hurt the packaging industry in the country.

– For instance, in September 2017, local NGOs together with Hong Kongs leading beverage producers and bottlers along with major retailers and the waste industry to announce the formation of the Single Use Beverage Packaging Working Group (SUBPWG) aimed at Reducing single-use packaging.

– China has been home for the recycling of the plastic waste sent to its shore by the western countries which were recycled and used for its own purposes in various industries packaging being one of them.

Food and Beverage Industry to Hold the Largest Share

– The increase in the number of middle-class people has resulted in an increase in demand for the imported food products coupled with high purchasing power is driving the growth of the packaging industry in the region.

– According to the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources of Australia, China is constrained by its limited and degrading agricultural resources, which has raised concern on the country’s ability to meet the increasing demand for food supply from domestic production.

– Henceforth, it would be imperative for the government to look for options such as import of food items which would require a sustainable packaging that would protect the product from any damages and degradation which in turn would boost the packaging industry in the region.

– The government’s initiatives against food safety procedures and food scandals have led to the revision of the existing Food Safety Law which would promote the packaging industry in the region to look for a better option in terms of packaging materials.

– For instance, Article 1 of the revised Food Safety Law aims at securing food safety and ensure public health and life safety, while article 2 specifies the applicable parties. One of which is the production and distribution of packaging materials, containers, detergents, and disinfectants used for food and of tools and equipment used for food production and distribution.

Packaging Industry in China Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Packaging Industry in China market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Packaging Industry in China including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352991

Detailed TOC of Packaging Industry in China Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rise of E-Commerce Giants

4.3.2 Rising Demand for Longer Shelf Life of Packaged Goods

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Strict Rules and Regulations in the Packaging Industry

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Packing Materials

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.2 Paper

5.1.3 Glass

5.1.4 Foam

5.1.5 Metal

5.2 By Layers of Packing

5.2.1 Primary Layer

5.2.2 Secondary Layer

5.2.3 Tertiary Layer

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Food and Beverages

5.3.2 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

5.3.3 Beauty and Personal Care

5.3.4 Industrial

5.3.5 Other End-user Industries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Transpak, Inc.

6.1.2 Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

6.1.3 Amcor Limited

6.1.4 Guangzhou Yifeng Printing&Packaging co.,ltd

6.1.5 Daklapack Group

6.1.6 Mondi PLC

6.1.7 Tetra Pak International S.A

6.1.8 Jiangyin Aluminum Foil Packaging East Asia Co., Ltd.

6.1.9 Wipak Group

6.1.10 Sealed Air Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Green Technology and Sustainability Market 2020: Impact of COVID-19, SWOT Analysis, Market Dynamics with Top Players, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast to 2025

Machinery Manufacturing Market Revenue, Business Growth 2020: Demand and Applications, Business Statistics, Competitors Strategy, Size, Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Welding Helmet Market Revenue, Business Growth 2020: Demand and Applications, Business Statistics, Competitors Strategy, Size, Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Inflatable Sailboats Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Miniature Desktop Sound Systems Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Dental Consumables Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Blood Filtration Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Shatter Resistant Lamps Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026

Paper Pulp Moulding Machines Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Automotive Batteries Market Size 2020 – Top Leading Vendor Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Rapidly Growing Trends, Demand Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share Forecast to 2024

Melon Seed Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025

Automobile Gearbox Market by Key Insights 2020, Top Industry Trend, Size and Growth Factors, Segmentation by Key Regions and Future Scope Forecast till 2026 | Industry Research.co