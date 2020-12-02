The “Spain Packaging Industry Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Spain Packaging Industry market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Spain Packaging Industry market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The activity of enclosing and protecting the products from getting damaged during transportation, distribution, storage, sale, and use is known to be as packaging. marketers consider packaging an essential tool for sales promotion. This report segments the market by type of packing materials , by layers of packing, end-user industry, and geography.

Spain Packaging Industry market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Spain Packaging Industry market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Paper Based Packaging is Expected Hold a Significant Share

– In order to protect, preserve, and transport a wide variety of items, paper-based packaging is an efficient and cost-effective method. There are various types of paper packaging which are used by many end-user industries such as Containerboard, paperboard, paper bags and shipping sacks.

– After realizing the benefits of paper packaging many companies have now started launching their products in a paper-based packaging which are recyclable. For instance, in March 2019, Nestle, in 5 different European markets including Spain announced the launch of a new Nesquik All Natural powder which features simplified natural ingredients that comes in a recyclable paper pouch.

– Recycling of packaging materials has been quite troublesome especially when it comes to plastic materials which in turn would give a boost to materials like paper that are easy to recycle giving rise to the usage of paper packaging in the region.

– For instance, in January 2018, Smurfit Kappa Group completed construction of its new paper recycling plant in Malaga, Spain With a processing capacity of 30,000t of recovered paper a year. This facility would allow the company to tap into the growing shift towards paper-based packaging solutions driving the demand for corrugated packaging.

Food and Beverage Industry to Contribute Significantly for the Growth of Packaging Industry

– With special attention given to the quality, traceability, and safety of the food products processed, Spain enjoys a modern food processing sector focusing mainly on the domestic. This is expected to boost the market in the region over the forecast period.

– Due to the improved economic environment, and the increased disposable income in the hands of the people is one of the significant factor fueling the growth of the packaging industry throughout the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, the Spanish food retail sales USD 118.7 billion.

– Some of the prominent players in the packaging industry are expanding their footprint in the region which is expected to fuel the demand for the packaging materials across the industry.

– For instance, in September 2018, Crown Holdings, Inc. the leading provider of packaging products announced the building up of a new plant in Spain’s Valencia region for the production of aluminum beverage cans.

Spain Packaging Industry Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Spain Packaging Industry market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Spain Packaging Industry including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Spain Packaging Industry Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Innovative and Premium Packaging to Drive the Market

4.3.2 Rising Demand for Small and Convenient Packaging

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Stringent Rules and Regulations Regarding Packaging Materials

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Packing Materials

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.2 Paper

5.1.3 Glass

5.1.4 Foam

5.1.5 Metal

5.2 By Layers of Packing

5.2.1 Primary Layer

5.2.2 Secondary Layer

5.2.3 Tertiary Layer

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Food and Beverages

5.3.2 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

5.3.3 Beauty and Personal Care

5.3.4 Industrial

5.3.5 Other End-user Industry

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Nekicesa Packaging SL

6.1.2 Tecnocap S.p.A

6.1.3 Mondi PLC

6.1.4 Tetra Pak International S.A

6.1.5 Amcor Limited

6.1.6 Sealed Air Corporation

6.1.7 Bemis Company, Inc.

6.1.8 COVINIL S.A.

6.1.9 Wipak Group

6.1.10 Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

