The “United States Packaging Industry Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The United States Packaging Industry market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the United States Packaging Industry market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The growing desire for convenience packaging type is quickly evolving and pushing designers in multiple industries to innovate across the region. This is providing the consumers finding as they need products that fit into their increasingly urban, hectic lifestyles, including increased travel. Moreover, the regional players are innovating most economical packaging method to distribute and preserve food, pharmaceutical products, and other consumables across the region.

United States Packaging Industry market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. United States Packaging Industry market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Plastic Material type is expected to hold Significant Market Share

– Plastic as a packaging material is prominently used across various major end-user sectors such as the food & beverage industry, from airtight wraps to shelf stable bottles and containers. In this industry, plastics have also driven innovations in packaging design. For instance, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) helps preserve food freshness by capturing a reduced-oxygen air mixture in a plastic package. These advanced and intelligence packaging techniques play a critical role in ensuring not to compromise the integrity of the product while increasing their shelf life drastically.

– In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration regulates the safety of food packaging, including plastics used in contact with food. All food-contact packaging materials must pass FDAs stringent approval process. In the medical and healthcare packaging industry, plastics are uniquely suited to meet the stringent standards and requirements. Their ability to remain inert to the products contained within the package plays a vital role in propelling the growth of the market.

– Moreover, recyclability is expected to be the greatest challenge faced by US companies, as more and more companies, using packaging products are focusing on recyclable and reusable of plastic packaging.

Detailed TOC of United States Packaging Industry Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Longer-lasting Packaging Products

4.3.2 Rising Demand for Sustainable & Innovative Food Packaging Products

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Stringent Environment Regulations

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Technology Snapshot

4.7.1 Primary

4.7.2 Secondary

4.7.3 Tertiary

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material Types

5.1.1 Paper

5.1.2 Plastic

5.1.3 Metal

5.1.4 Glass

5.1.5 Other Material Types

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Food

5.2.2 Beverage

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical

5.2.4 Consumer Electronics

5.2.5 Personal/Homecare

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 American Packaging Corporation

6.1.2 US Packaging, LLC

6.1.3 Amcor Limited

6.1.4 Mondi PLC

6.1.5 DS Smith PLC

6.1.6 Tetra Pak International SA

6.1.7 U.S. Packaging & Wrapping LLC.

6.1.8 Sealed Air Corporation

6.1.9 Smurfit Kappa Group

6.1.10 Berry Global, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

