The "India Packaging Industry Market" report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The India Packaging Industry market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Increasing organized retail along with the boom in the E-Commerce sector across the Indian packaging industry is finding exponential growth which resulted in thousands of packets being delivered every day across the country and this demands quality packaging of the products. The growth of the packaging market in India is largely driven by various logistic applications, technological advancements, as well as with the growing demand in the development in the packaging sector across the emerging market of India.

India Packaging Industry market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. India Packaging Industry market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Food Industry is expected to Hold the Significant Share

– In India the ready-to-eat meals are gaining high traction, owing to busy work schedules, rising number of working women and altering habits towards on-the-go consumption, which is, in turn, expected to ascend the utilization of packaging across the food sector, thereby, fueling the market growth over the forecast period.

– With the aim of developing active materials for the use in the design of packages, coatings, and packaging technologies, which helps to maintain and improve the sensorial and nutritional characteristics and safety of foodstuffs, and increase their shelf life, nano-fabrication technologies are emerging as valuable solutions across the region.

– The organized food processing sector is a major link between the agriculture and manufacturing industry across the country, contributing as much as 9 to 10 % of the total GDP, thereby given its significant contribution to the national economy.

Detailed TOC of India Packaging Industry Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Longer-lasting Packaging Products

4.3.2 Rising Demand for Sustainable & Innovative Food Packaging Products

4.3.3 Evolving Supply Chain Logistics due to Emergence of E-commerce

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Stringent Environment Regulations

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Technology Snapshot

4.7.1 Primary

4.7.2 Secondary

4.7.3 Tertiary

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Paper

5.1.2 Plastic

5.1.3 Metal

5.1.4 Glass

5.1.5 Other Material Types

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Food

5.2.2 Beverage

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical

5.2.4 Consumer Electronics

5.2.5 Personal/Homecare

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

6.1.2 Positive Packaging Industries Ltd.

6.1.3 Amcor Limited

6.1.4 Cosmo Films Limited

6.1.5 Essel Propack Limited

6.1.6 Tetra Pak International SA

6.1.7 Uflex Limited

6.1.8 Oji India Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

6.1.9 Umax Packaging Ltd.

6.1.10 Polyplex Corporation Limited

6.1.11 Tri-Wall Pak Private Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

