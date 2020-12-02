The “Commercial Helicopters Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Commercial Helicopters market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Commercial Helicopters market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The study of the commercial helicopter market includes the developments and procurement of new helicopters used in civil and commercial sectors. It includes all the helicopters used for offshore gas & oil exploration, government and VIP transport, HEMS, firefighting and search and rescue operations.

Commercial Helicopters market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Commercial Helicopters market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Medium Helicopters Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Medium Helicopters segment of the market currently has the highest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These helicopters generally have multi-mission capabilities and are suited for lifting operations in rigid environments, including helicopter logging, ski-lift installations, power line construction, and logistical support for remote construction sites. Also, the increasing use of helicopters in the field of fire fighting is another major driving factor for the growth of medium helicopters segment during the forecast period. The leading players are introducing new fire fighting variants of their military medium-lift helicopters due to the growing demand for fire fighting helicopters.

Asia-Pacific Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The region has witnessed a growth of 4.6% increase in the fleet of the helicopter, with 150 new deliveries registered in 2018 compared to the previous year. The replacement of the aging fleet of helicopters is one of the major driving factors of the commercial helicopter market in this region. For instance, the average fleet age of helicopters in Australia and New Zealand is about over 25 years and 27 years respectively. To ensure operational safety in these countries, their fleet has to be replaced with new and better helicopters. Also, support from the government in China for general aviation has boosted the growth of fleet in China with 73 new deliveries. Such a positive outlook of the region is anticipated to allow the region to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

