The bakery products market majorly covers the products such as cakes, biscuits, bread, pastries, morning goods and their sales through hypermarkets/ supermarkets, convenience stores, departmental stores, online retailing, other distribution channels. The study also offers market analysis at a global level.

Bakery Products market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Bakery Products market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Bread Remains the Mainstay in the Bakery Industry

Bread shares the major market share in bakery products industry. However, its market dominance has been challenged by other bakery products, including pastries and especially doughnuts, that has enjoyed rapid growth in recent years and are expected to continue expanding in the coming years. The main driver for the growth in the bread segment is the increase in demand for bread containing whole grain, high in fiber, gluten-free, or healthy and fortified bread. Items such as these are becoming increasingly popular with consumers, due to the enhanced uptake of the healthy lifestyle concept. In the developed countries, competition is uneven, due to product diversity and a large number of informal channels that produce bread.

Europe Dominates the Global Bakery Products Market

Europe accounts for the largest revenue share in the bakery products market. The developed markets of Western Europe in bakery products are matured and saturated compared to emerging markets of Eastern Europe, which are driving the sales of biscuits and bread, in particular, owing to the high demand for convenient food products. The European bakery markets are well-established in terms of the supply chain, product array, distribution channels, and consumer preferences. Innovations and new product development are increasingly observed in the indulgence-categories, like cakes, pastries, and cookies. The traditional morning goods in Europe are witnessing the rise of gluten-free, whole grain, an ancient grain, and additive free products, which have the potential of higher sales, with the growing demand for instant and nutritious baked products.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Cakes

5.1.2 Biscuits

5.1.3 Bread

5.1.4 Pastries

5.1.5 Morning Goods

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Departmental Stores

5.2.4 Online Retailing

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Most Adopted Strategies

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Finsbury Food Group Plc

6.4.2 Grupo Bimbo

6.4.3 Associated British Foods Plc

6.4.4 Mondel?z International

6.4.5 Bakers Delight Holdings Limited

6.4.6 Dunkin’ Brands

6.4.7 Britannia Industries Ltd

6.4.8 Flowers Foods

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

